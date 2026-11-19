11-time Papua New Guinea international Dan Russell has announced his decision to retire after being released by Super League outfit Bradford Bulls, penning an emotional statement on social media.

Queensland-born forward Russell – who represented the Kumuls on the international stage via his Port Moresby-born father Mark – did not make his NRL debut until 2023.

Having spent time with North Queensland Cowboys without ever managing a first-grade appearance, his NRL bow eventually came for St George Illawarra Dragons midway through the 2023 season.

He went on to feature a total of eight times in the NRL for St George before heading to Super League with Warrington Wolves ahead of 2025.

Time with Salford Red Devils and Bradford followed, but having departed Odsal at the end of the 2026 campaign, the 30-year-old has now announced his decision to retire.

‘Not many people get to live out their childhood dream, and I’m forever grateful I got to live mine’

Russell grabbed a try on debut for Bradford in the early rounds of the Challenge Cup as they beat Championship side London Broncos.

His only other try came in what proved to be the penultimate appearance of his career against Castleford Tigers back in September, with a total of 17 games played for the Bulls.

That took his overall tally in the British game to 36 appearances across all competitions, with three tries scored – including one for Warrington in 2025.

Taking to Instagram, Russell captioned his post: “That’s all she wrote”

Alongside a graphic of his clubs and appearances made for them, he penned: “Not many people get to live out their childhood dream, and I’m forever grateful I got to live mine.

“The experiences, memories and lifelong mates I’ve made along the way are things I’ll cherish forever.

“A massive thank you to my family, friends, team-mates, coaches, and all the fans who have supported me over the years.

“Whether you’ve been there from the beginning or joined me along the way, I appreciate you all more than you know.

“To my wife Bev, thank you. It hasn’t always been easy, and the sacrifices you’ve made will never be forgotten. I certainly couldn’t have made it this far without you.”

Russell – who will turn 31 in December – signed off with a nod to his international career having scored two tries in his 11 games for PNG between 2019 and 2024, enjoying a run to the quarter-finals of the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

He wrote: “A special mention to Papua New Guinea. Representing the Kumuls and wearing that jersey has been one of the greatest honours of my life.

“To represent a country and its people who are so passionate about rugby league is something I’ll forever be proud of.

“The love and support I’ve received from the people of PNG is something I’ll never forget. Thank you.

“Onto the next.”