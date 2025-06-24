Dan Russell insists that his departure from Warrington in the shape of a loan switch to Salford Red Devils was mutually agreed, and says his time with the Wolves may not be over entirely just yet.

Papua New Guinea international Russell joined Warrington on a two-year deal ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Joining the Wire from NRL outfit St George Illawarra Dragons, the towering back-rower left his family Down Under in search of regular game time at first-grade level.

But his time in Super League so far has seen him struggle to nail down a spot in Sam Burgess’ side, making ten appearances across all competitions and scoring once before being shipped out on loan to struggling Salford.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Hunslet double down on Salford Red Devils transfer accusations with fresh new statement

Dan Russell lifts lid on Warrington exit as latest on 2026 given following Salford debut

The 29-year-old joined the Red Devils last week on a loan until the end of the current season as part of the deal which saw Sam Stone head the other way.

Wire youngster Tom Whitehead also joined Paul Rowley’s squad alongside him, but on a shorter-term loan deal.

Speaking to LoveRugbyLeague following his Salford debut in their heavy defeat against Hull FC on Sunday, Russell said: “I wanted to come over here and play consistent footy, and I’m going to get that here at Salford now hopefully.

“I was here right from the start of the week, it was a couple of days before that (when I was told). I was aware what was going to happen, I’m over here to play footy.

“It was a bit of a mutual agreement. I was in and out of the side, and having conversations about trying to play some more footy.

“I had this (loan) as an opportunity, and it’s something I was happy to do.

“It was a mutual agreement, it’s always difficult. I came over here and left my family to try and play some footy.

“If we (Russell and Sam Burgess) can be honest with each other, that’s all that matters.

“We left on a good agreement, it was mutual and it became an easy transition. I’m just happy I’m playing footy.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Super League injury room – Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves among those to suffer fresh blows

‘I’ll finish the year out well here and hope to let my footy do the talking’

Russell’s sole try for Warrington came in his final appearance for the club prior to his loan departure, on May 23 in a defeat against Hull KR.

With his contract at the Halliwell Jones Stadium running until the end of 2026, it remains unclear whether he will return to Cheshire next term and vie for a spot in Burgess’ 13.

He explained: “We had a good fight for back-rowers in the team (at Warrington), which is what you need. We’re all pretty similar players, so it wasn’t really about me doing too much different.

“It (the loan) was just about playing footy week in, week out. That was the aim and that’s the plan, I’ll keep working on my game.

“I know what I’ve got to work on, and now obviously it’s a different system here at Salford, so I’ve got to work on them.

“I’ll just play my footy here (at Salford) and obviously then I’ve got next year at Warrington.

“I’ll finish the year out well here and hope to let my footy do the talking.

“(There hasn’t been discussions about 2026), not at this stage. I just want to put that aside at the moment, and play some good footy week in, week out. That’s the way in.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: 11 Conclusions – Hull FC transfer target, Sam Burgess pressure, Play-off dark horses