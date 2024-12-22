New Warrington Wolves recruit Dan Russell is determined to give back to the town following their warm welcome during his World Cup stay back in 2022.

Russell and his Papua New Guinea team-mates were based in the North West town for the duration of the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup, in which he featured in all four of their games.

One of those games – a 32-16 win against the Cook Islands – took place at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, with the Kumuls eventually toppled at the quarter-final stage by host nation England.

Two years on from that tournament, the powerful back-rower has returned to Warrington, penning a two-year contract with the Wolves which starts in 2025.

Dan Russell determined to repay Warrington’s World Cup warmth following Wolves switch

Born in Queensland, Russell represents PNG through his father Mark, who was born in Port Moresby and raised in Madang.

The 11-time international spoke to the media – including LoveRugbyLeague – at Warrington’s training ground earlier this week, and said: “It’s funny how things work out, it helped massively.

“Being here before, playing at the ground and getting the vibe of the town, it made the decision really easy.

“They really looked after us here and made us feel welcome when I was here with PNG, so I want to give back (to the town) for that.

“It’s obviously a big move just coming over here for a month to stay and play (in the World Cup), but Warrington made it easier. I want to give back to the people for that this year and next year.

“The boys went really well this year and I think with the group that we’ve got, we can definitely take that next step forward.”

‘I can’t doubt anything about the move and the club have been awesome’

Russell’s NRL debut came for St George Illawarra Dragons in July 2023 against Canberra Raiders, and has a total of eight first-grade games at club level on his CV.

As he prepares to play in Super League for the first time next term, he and his family have bedded in well, as he details: “It’s been really, really good. I can’t doubt anything about the move and the club have been awesome.

“The training’s been of high quality. There’s a lot of depth there which is good for the squad and we – the family and I – couldn’t have fitted in any better. We’re all super excited.

“That’s what you worry about. I go straight into training, and there’s plenty of things to think about and to sort out. I’m so lucky to have a partner like that, she’s followed me all over Australia too.

“Knowing a few players who are over here already has helped too, and once we get into the season, I’m sure we’ll be able to go and do a few more family events and stuff.

“There are a lot of PNG players that are over here now and they all speak highly of Super League as a competition, where they live and stuff like that.

“Having that over the years, seeing people like Rhyse Martin come over and stay here, it made my decision pretty easy.”

