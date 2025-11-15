Warrington forward departs immediately as contract cut short to take up Championship deal

Dan Okoro has cut his contract short at Warrington Wolves to take up a permanent deal with Championship outfit Halifax Panthers ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Nigeria-born prop Okoro has been with Warrington since April 2024, when he penned a three-and-a-half-year deal as he made the jump into Super League after impressing for Bradford Bulls in the second tier.

Now 22, that long-term deal lasted until the end of the 2027 season. But having failed to register a first-team appearance for the Wolves, he has cut his time at the club short.

He now joins Halifax on a one-year deal for 2026, with the Panthers confirming his signing earlier this week.

Okoro moved to England at a young age and began his rugby league journey in the City of Hull Academy after playing at junior level for Milford ARLFC.

The forward also departed Hull KR without registering a senior appearance as he joined Bradford on a permanent basis ahead of 2024 following a loan stint at Odsal, though Warrington – who eventually allowed him to return on loan to the Bulls – came calling just a few months later.

Including his two games on the international stage for Nigeria back in 2022, which saw him grab a try apiece in victories against Cameroon and Ghana respectively, he currently has 38 appearances at senior level on his CV.

His one try at club level to date came for the Bulls against Swinton Lions in May 2024.

Also able to slot into the back-row if required, Okoro’s list of clubs includes Hunslet, Bradford, Newcastle Thunder, Swinton, Castleford Tigers and London Broncos in addition to the duo of KR and Warrington, who he didn’t play a first-team game for.

2025 brought those loans with Castleford and London, getting his first taste of Super League during an eight-game stint in the Tigers’ pack and gaining further experience in the Championship as he played four games for the Broncos.

He now returns to the second tier, linking up with a Fax side headed up by Kyle Eastmond which finished fifth on the Championship ladder in 2025 before going on to bow out of the play-offs at the semi-final stage.