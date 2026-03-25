Ex-Super League forward Dan Okoro has been sidelined long-term following Achilles surgery, Halifax Panthers have confirmed.

Two-time Nigeria international Okoro, who was born in the African nation but moved to England at a young age, joined Championship outfit Fax ahead of the 2026 campaign following his departure from Super League side Warrington Wolves.

The 22-year-old had spent two seasons with Warrington without ever registering a first-team appearance, with the closest he came being the unused 18th man against Wigan Warriors in June 2024.

Okoro featured three times across all competitions for Fax, playing both before their liquidation and after their return to the field.

But he has now picked up a serious injury, and will be out of action for an extended period.

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Dan Okoro sidelined long-term as Halifax Panthers confirm injury blow

Milford ARLFC junior Okoro has registered at least one senior appearance in the game for Hunslet, Bradford Bulls, Newcastle Thunder, Swinton Lions, London Broncos, Castleford Tigers and Fax.

Stints with Hull KR and Warrington are also on his CV, though he did not feature at first-team level for either of those Super League sides.

Between the seven clubs he has donned a shirt for in his career to date, he has racked up 39 appearances and scored one try: with that coming in a Championship clash for Bradford against Swinton back in May 2024.

Fax confirmed the news of the young forward’s injury via social media on Tuesday evening.

They posted: “We can confirm that Dan Okoro has undergone surgery on his Achilles this week and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future while his recovery time is assessed.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery, Dan – the whole Panthers family is behind you every step of the way 💙”