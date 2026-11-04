Ex-Super League forward lands Championship deal after injury hell

Former Super League man Dan Okoro has extended his stay with Championship outfit Halifax Panthers for 2027 following an injury-hit campaign.

Three-time Nigeria international Okoro – who was born in the African nation before moving to the UK as a youngster – joined Fax ahead of 2026 from Super League outfit Warrington Wolves.

The 23-year-old had not registered a first-team appearance for Wire, instead spending much of his time contracted to them out on loan, and enjoyed a promising start in the Championship with the Panthers.

In just his third appearance of 2026 against one of his former loan clubs London Broncos though, the forward suffered a season-ending Achilles injury which required surgery.

Now back in good health, he has been handed a new one-year deal for 2027 by Fax, and will remain part of Kyle Eastmond’s squad.

Ex-Super League forward Dan Okoro lands new Halifax deal for 2027 after injury hell

Milford ARLC junior Okoro – who scored international tries against Cameroon and Ghana – is a product of the City of Hull Academy, but did not play a first-team game for Hull KR having arrived at Craven Park in 2020.

Still only 23, he now has 39 senior appearances at club level on his CV having worn the colours of Hunslet, Bradford Bulls, Newcastle Thunder, Swinton Lions, London and Castleford Tigers as well as Fax.

KR, Wire, Bradford and Fax are the four clubs he has permanently been contracted to so far in his career, with one try scored at club level in addition to two on the international stage in his three games for Nigeria.

As the Panthers announced his new deal, Okoro said: “I’m buzzing to be staying at the club for 2027.

“I’m coming back hungrier than ever after putting a frustrating year behind me, I’m ready to make up for lost time and show what I’m capable of.

“The Achilles had its year off and now I’m ready to get back to work for 2027!”