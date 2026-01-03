Championship stalwart suffers pre-season injury as new club confirm lengthy setback

New Hunslet recruit Dan Abram has fractured his hand and could miss up to the first three months of the Championship club’s 2026 campaign as a result.

Cumbrian native Abram put pen to paper on a one-year deal for 2026 at the South Leeds Stadium back in October, turning 30 the following month.

The half-back’s move to the Parksiders came on the back of a 2025 campaign he ended out on loan with Whitehaven having fallen out of favour at fellow League 1 side Swinton Lions.

Next season will see Haven, Swinton and his new club Hunslet all competing in the second tier which now comprises of 21 clubs following a merger between the Championship and League 1.

But Abram will have to wait to show what he can do in the colours of his new club having picked up a serious injury.

A goal-kicking half-back, Abram’s time on loan at Haven towards the end of the 2025 campaign saw him tick past the landmark of 300 senior career appearances.

With more than 1,200 points to his name already, whenever he makes his Hunslet debut, they will become the sixth club he’s represented in his career.

The Parksiders will follow on from Barrow Raiders, Haven, Rochdale Hornets, Oldham and Swinton: having spent four-and-a-half years as a Lions player.

Hunslet announced the news of their new recruit’s pre-season injury via social media earlier this week.

Posting a picture of the veteran on Facebook, they wrote: “The club are disappointed to confirm that Dan Abram suffered a fractured hand before the Christmas period and is likely to be out for eight-to-12 weeks.

“Everyone at the club wishes Dan a speedy recovery.”

Kyle Trout’s side finished bottom of the Championship in 2025, winning just two of their 24 league games.

They kick off their 2026 season with a home game against Dewsbury Rams on January 18.

Then, in the Second Round of the Challenge Cup over the weekend of January 24/25, they will travel to the winner of the First Round tie between community clubs Stanningley and Dewsbury Moor.