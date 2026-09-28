Incoming Castleford Tigers hooker Damien Cook has revealed how he approached Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess over his services before agreeing to move to West Yorkshire in 2027.

Cook is one of the highest-profile imports heading to England from the NRL next year, after agreeing to sign for Castleford in what is a headline deal for the club given the hooker’s pedigree.

But he has admitted in a new podcast in Australia that his first port of call was to speak to his former South Sydney Rabbitohs team-mate in Burgess to let him know he was considering a move to England.

Damien Cook approached Warrington over deal

Speaking on the Unscripted podcast with Josh Mansour, Cook admitted: “I rang Sam first, obviously with the relationship we have. I said, ‘Look, I’m looking at the Super League, are you interested?’

“He’s got a great young hooker there (Danny Walker), and he’s just signed him on a good deal.

“I was just letting Sam know that I was looking around there, because I didn’t want to sign somewhere and him not know. I just gave him that respect.”

However, he insists he is excited about the opportunity to head to England and play with Castleford after learning about the club and its history.

He said: “I saw the vision of the club. The passion and what rugby league means to that town. I understand they should be a lot further up the ladder than where they are, and some of the signings coming in, I wanted to be a part of that.

“I’m looking forward to getting over there to Castleford and getting amongst the town and doing my part to hopefully get them back up into the play-offs next year, which will definitely be a goal with the boys we got signed there, and a couple more to come.” Cook addresses Tyrell Sloan speculation Cook is one of three Dragons players heading to Super League with Castleford, with Mat Feagai and Tyrell Sloan – though there has been speculation over Sloan towards the end of the season about whether he could instead source a new NRL deal. But Castleford have been adamant that Sloan will be coming in 2027 – and Cook admitted he sees no reason why there is a scenario where the fullback could decide to stay in England for longer should he enjoy it, before backing both he and Feagai to ‘kill it’ in Super League.

He said: “Everyone knows what Sloany can do and Matty Feagai has gone very under-rated for us. He’s going to kill lit over that. Sloany.. everyone knows that speed kills because you can see what Bevan French and Jai Field do, and Sloany has got that. Matty kills it here in the NRL so I don’t see why he won’t go and do well in Super League.

“There was a few clubs around dangling carrots but not giving him (Sloan) what he deserved – and Castleford did that. You never know, he might get over there, love it.. he’s a great chance of Man of Steel.. why not? Then do two or three years and get the deal back here.

“But he might get over there and love it so much that he just stays there and plays another eight years. I don’t know which way it’ll go. Do I think his time in the NRL is over? I don’t think so. But the style of footy over there, it wouldn’t shock me if he just stayed.”