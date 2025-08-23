Daly Cherry-Evans will be paid just $500,000 to play for the Sydney Roosters in 2026, reports from Australia have revealed – which could have an impact on the club’s ability to retain another half-back.

Cherry-Evans will make the switch from Manly to the Roosters next year, though after months of speculation, the deal is still officially yet to be confirmed.

But it appears to be happening, following a report from Code Sports revealing the exact value of what Cherry-Evans’ contract will be worth: and the Roosters appear to be picking up somewhat of a bargain.

According to that report, Cherry-Evans will be paid $500,000 – roughly £240,000 – for his one season with the Roosters. That deal also includes a third-party agreement for a new car, but the value of the contract is certainly a surprise.

It is believed to be less than what Manly offered Cherry-Evans to keep him at the Sea Eagles in 2026, and according to the report, is around half of what Roosters number seven Sam Walker will be paid in 2026.

With Cherry-Evans joining the Roosters on such a low-value deal, it will have a positive impact on their squad elsewhere as they look to keep their best talent together next season.

The main beneficiary will be young Hugo Savala. He is currently on a development deal worth around $80,000 but would have to be upgraded next year if the Roosters wished to keep him.

They now may well have the cap space to be able to do exactly that.

It had been suggested by NRL icon Andrew Johns that Savala should head to Super League for a year to further his development before returning to the competition in 2027 after Cherry-Evans has retired.

But the Roosters may now be able to keep both in a major development.

SATURDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Wigan Warriors make decision on Christian Wade as 2026 plans become clear

👉🏻 Hull FC star tipped for shock Ashes call-up by Jon Wilkin as chances analysed

👉🏻 Ryan Carr’s three key priorities assessed following Castleford Tigers appointment

👉🏻 Veteran ex-Super League playmaker joins League 1 club with retirement u-turn made