Queensland Maroons captain Daly Cherry-Evans is reportedly set to be dropped for Game II of the State of Origin series, with veteran NRL journalist Brent Read declaring his representative career over.

The reported change comes after the Maroons’ 38-10 defeat to New South Wales on Wednesday, their third consecutive Origin loss.

“My understanding is right now, Daly will not be in the team for Origin II and his Origin career is over,” Read said on Triple M, referencing speculation on Friday that Cherry-Evans was facing an uphill battle to retain the No. 7 jersey.

The decision, if confirmed, would see North Queensland playmaker Tom Dearden, 24, take over the halfback role.

Dearden provided the Maroons an energy boost off the bench in Game I and has since followed up with a man-of-the-match performance for North Queensland in their win over Wests Tigers on Saturday, solidifying his bid for a starting spot.

Queensland coach Billy Slater has yet to publicly confirm any changes, but Read believes decisions are being made behind closed doors.

While Slater stated post-match that the loss wasn’t about personnel, many pundits, including NRL Immortal Andrew Johns and New Zealand legend Shaun Johnson, have called for significant changes.

“Look, no one beats Father Time,” Johns said on Channel Nine. “And DCE is what, 36? I think they have to pull the trigger and bring Dearden in. New South Wales, if they were on tonight, they win by 40 or 50. Queensland needs change.”

Talking on the Play on Sports Show, Johnson also urged Queensland to make the change.

The former Kiwi halfback said that no one in Queensland really ripped into the line, until Tommy Dearden came on the field.

“He just changed the movement of the defensive line,” Johnson said.

Cherry-Evans, the most capped halfback in Maroons history at 26 appearances and the oldest Origin player ever, acknowledged the scrutiny after Game I.

“I just have to go away, look at my own performance and where I can help the team get better,” he said. “It’s always difficult after a loss being in the position I’m in. It’s not lost on me.”

Despite his recent strong club performance in a dominant win over the Brisbane Broncos on Saturday, it appears it may be “too little too late” for Cherry-Evans’ Origin aspirations.

Meanwhile, former New South Wales forward Nathan Hindmarsh cautioned Daley against complacency, suggesting key Queensland players like Cameron Munster and Harry Grant are unlikely to repeat subpar performances.

“I don’t think any of these Queenslanders that have had the pressure put on them, Cameron Munster and the Harry Grant’s, they won’t play that bad again,” Hindmarsh said on Fox Sports.

The Parramatta legend added that he doesn’t expect “mass changes,” perhaps only “one or two in the forward, but I wouldn’t touch their spine.”

With the official Origin squad announcements for Game II in Perth still a couple weeks away, time will reveal if Slater “picks and sticks” with experience or shifts towards the future.

However, all signs point to a changing of the guard for Queensland’s No. 7 jersey.