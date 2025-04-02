Could we soon be seeing Daly Cherry-Evans in Super League?

That’s the latest speculation from both sides of the world as the Manly Sea Eagles star weighs up his next move after informing the NRL side he will be leaving at the end of the current season.

And now, as well as reported interest from the likes of Sydney Roosters, Catalans Dragons are keen on a sensational move to bring the Kangaroos superstar to Super League.

Brisbane’s Courier Mail broke the news in recent days that the Dragons were looking into the prospect of signing the half-back and now, French publication L’Independant have acknowledged the situation too.

They have rubber-stamped Catalans in Cherry-Evans, with several layers to the situation that could leave the door ajar for a move.

Reports in Australia have suggested that Cherry-Evans’ wife has links to the partner of another star who has just switched to Perpignan, half-back Luke Keary. Furthermore, Cherry-Evans is ‘open to taking their three kids overseas for a European adventure’.

But there is an unsurprising snag. Cherry-Evans would command a salary somewhere in the region of £500,000 if he were to take a similar salary to what he is earning now at Manly.

Whether the Dragons would be willing to effectively break the bank and broker a deal of that magnitude remains to be seen.

They are also interested in a big-money move for New Zealand Warriors Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, as revealed by Love Rugby League earlier this week.

Nicoll-Klokstad is weighing up his options after rejecting an initial contract extension from the NRL club. That has alerted the Dragons and a number of clubs to his availability.

They are on the lookout for a new fullback with Arthur Mourgue having already departed for Hull KR and Sam Tomkins’ future beyond this season looking uncertain. That could lead them to table a huge offer for the New Zealand international.