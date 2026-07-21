NRL icon Daly Cherry-Evans is set to pen a remarkable new 12-month deal with Sydney Roosters to play on in 2027, according to reports Down Under.

Legendary half-back Cherry-Evans – who will turn 38 in February – joined the Roosters on a one-year contract ahead of 2026, bringing an emotional end to his time at Manly Sea Eagles having never before donned another club’s shirt.

With 352 first-grade appearances on his CV for Manly, the veteran holds plenty of the Sea Eagles’ all-time records including most games, most games as captain and most NRL tries as a half-back.

His move to the Roosters was initially expected to just be for the 12 months, but having continued to shine in their colours so far this term, reports now suggest he is set to pen a contract extension for 2027.

Daly Cherry-Evans set to play on in 2027 as NRL icon nears remarkable contract extension

Cherry-Evans’ NRL debut came for Manly in Round 1 of the 2011 campaign against Melbourne Storm, and that season ended with a Grand Final triumph, as did 2013 when he also scooped the Clive Churchill Medal.

Accordingly, if his new deal with the Roosters does come to fruition, 2027 will mark his 17th season as an NRL player.

Born in Redcliffe, the playmaker was capped 21 times by Australia on the international front and represented Queensland 26 times in State of Origin.

Australian journalist James Hopper reported the news of Cherry-Evans’ impending 12-month extension via the Rugby League Insider show, saying: “This is significant breaking news.

“Daly Cherry-Evans at the Sydney Roosters, the mail kicking around at the moment is that Daly will be playing on next season.

“When he signed with the tricolours, it was a one-year deal with a one-year option.

“This will be his 17th season in the NRL next year, suiting up for season number 17.

“That is a phenomenal achievement… remarkable longevity in the game from DCE.”

37-year-old Cherry-Evans has scored four tries in 17 appearances to date for the Roosters, who sit third on the NRL ladder having lost just five games so far this term.

Hopper continued: “I think it’s been a good signing for the Chooks this season.

“They’re certainly further up the ladder at this point in time than what they were last year.

“You’d certainly have to say that, based on results, that is a tick and a win.

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