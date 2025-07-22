Daly Cherry-Evans will pen a one-year deal with Sydney Roosters for 2026 before taking up a coaching role at the club, according to a report from a leading journalist Down Under.

Cherry-Evans has spent his entire club career to date with Manly, donning a Sea Eagles shirt almost 350 times at first-grade level having made his senior bow back in 2011.

The 36-year-old though announced earlier this year that Manly wouldn’t be offering him a new deal, with his current contract expiring come the end of the current campaign.

Deciding to play on into 2026, plenty of rumours have circulated since that initial exit announcement, but it has been known for a few weeks that the Roosters will be the iconic half-back’s next club.

Now, further details have emerged as to why that’s the case.

LRL RECOMMENDS: St Helens’ stance on Josh Papali’i deal clear as Canberra break silence on talks

Daly Cherry-Evans’ long-term plans explained as fresh details around 2026 move revealed

Cherry-Evans has represented both the Kangaroos on the international front and Queensland in State of Origin clashes with distinction for over a decade. He is just ten appearances off breaking into the top three in terms of the NRL‘s all-time record.

Leading NRL journalist Michael Chammas shed some light on the Redcliffe native’s move to the Roosters during the most recent episode of the 100% Footy show.

Explaining that the half-back will join the club’s coaching staff come 2027, Chammas said: “My understanding is it’s a one-year deal. He will announce that later in the year.

“It’ll have a one-year continuing on as a coach.”

The veteran’s move to the Roosters comes amid another legendary figure seeking an exit from the club in the shape of Cooper Cronk.

Now 41, Cronk has been working as a halves consultant with the Roosters since his retirement, but Chammas states that he wishes to leave that side of the game behind and move into a corporate role.

Two-time Dally M Player of the Year winner Cronk is expected to vacate his current role upon the arrival of Cherry-Evans.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Warrington Wolves swoop for Parramatta Eels forward in immediate deal