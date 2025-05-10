Daly Cherry-Evans is closing in on a move to Sydney Roosters next year: after informing the Dolphins he wants to explore options out of Queensland for 2026.

Cherry-Evans’ future is the biggest talking point in the NRL. He has already informed Manly he will leave the club at the end of this season, bringing the curtain down on a legendary career with the Sea Eagles.

That left numerous NRL clubs scrambling to sign the veteran half-back, who has given no indication of slowing down any time soon.

The Roosters and the Dolphins were considered to be the two favourites, but the Maroons captain has, according to Code Sports, now told the Redcliffe side he wants to look at Sydney.

That would seemingly clear the path for Cherry-Evans to become a Roosters player in 2026.

“This masthead can reveal the romance of a Cherry-Evans homecoming to Redcliffe is all-but over with the Dolphins privately resigned to missing out on the Manly champion.

“It is understood Cherry-Evans has advised Dolphins bosses of his desire to look at Sydney-based options first – effectively ruling Redcliffe out of the race for his signature.”

The news is significant, not least because it comes at a time when the Roosters appear to be clearing the decks in regards to making the space to bring in Cherry-Evans for 2026.

Dom Young has been told he is free to leave, with a move to Newcastle Knights looming on the horizon.

And Brandon Smith is moving across Bondi to join the Rabbitohs after he was also informed he could leave the club with immediate effect.

That could well be to facilitate the cap space to allow the Roosters to complete a sensational deal to sign Cherry-Evans for 2026 in what would be one of the biggest NRL transfers in living memory.

A deal now appears to be close.

