Dally M shortlist revealed as England ace recognised among NRL superstars

The prestigious NRL Dally M shortlists have now been revealed, with England international Herbie Farnworth among 36 other nominees for an award.

Farnworth is the sole English representative on this year’s shortlists, but is named alongside the likes of superstars Reece Walsh, Cameron Munster, Nathan Cleary, Payne Haas and Isaah Yeo.

The NRL awards night, which also sees the latest winner of the Dally M medal announced, will be held on Thursday, 1st October.

Herbie Farnworth among NRL stars nominated for Dally M award

Leading the nominations, James Tedesco, Kaeo Weeks and Reece Walsh are up for Full-back of the Year, while rugby union-bound Mark Nawaqanitawase, Xavier Savage, Jacob Kiraz, Zac Lomax and Xavier Coates are up for Winger of the Year, with two of the five set to scoop an award.

Farnworth is named alongside Casey McLean, Robert Toia, Stephen Crichton and Kotoni Staggs for Centre of the Year, where again two of the five players will win a trophy.

Moving into the halves, Cameron Munster, Ethan Strange and Matt Burton are up for Five-eighth of the Year, while Nathan Cleary, Jamal Fogarty and Isaiya Katoa are up for Half-back of the Year. One player from each category will win an award here.

Kicking things off in the pack, Addin Fonua-Blake, Payne Haas, Terrell May, Josh Papalii and Stefano Utoikamanu are up for the two Prop of the Year awards, while Apisai Koroisau, Blayke Brailey and Tom Starling are listed for Hooker of the Year.

Angus Crichton, Liam Martin, Eliesa Katoa, Leka Halasima and Hudson Young make up the shortlist for Second-row of the Year, with two players again taking home that award, while Erin Clark, Isaah Yeo and Naufahu Whyte are up for lock of the year.

S. Crichton, Yeo and Tedesco are also listed for Captain of the Year.

Isaiah Iongi joins Halasima and Toia in the Rookie of the Year shortlist as well.

Away from the pitch, Cameron Ciraldo, Michael Maguire and Ricky Stuart are shortlisted for Coach of the Year.

NRL Dally M shortlist in full

Full-back: James Tedesco, Kaeo Weeks, Reece Walsh

Winger: Mark Nawaqanitawase, Xavier Savage, Jacob Kiraz, Zac Lomax, Xavier Coates

Centre: Casey McLean, Robert Toia, Herbie Farnworth, Stephen Crichton, Kotoni Staggs

Five-eighth: Cameron Munster, Ethan Strange, Matt Burton

Half-back: Nathan Cleary, Jamal Fogarty, Isaiya Katoa

Prop: Addin Fonua-Blake, Payne Haas, Terrell May, Josh Papalii, Stefano Utoikamanu

Hooker: Apisai Koroisau, Blayke Brailey, Tom Starling

Second-row: Angus Crichton, Liam Martin, Eliesa Katoa, Leka Halasima, Hudson Young

Lock: Erin Clark, Isaah Yeo, Naufahu Whyte

Captain: James Tedesco, Isaah Yeo, Stephen Crichton

Rookie: Isaiah Iongi, Leka Halasima, Robert Toia

Coach: Cameron Ciraldo, Michael Maguire, Ricky Stuart

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 NRL Wrap: Broncos party like it’s 2014, Ashley Klein chaos.. and who will referee the Grand Final?

👉🏻 2025 NRL Grand Final locked in as Panthers dynasty reaches gut-wrenching end

👉🏻 Jason Demetriou ‘agrees’ NRL coaching return before taking London job

👉🏻 Perth Bears to launch unique partnership with Super League club as transfer opportunity arises