The Dally M Medal race is heating up as we approach the midpoint of the 2025 NRL season, and from here on out, it’s all behind closed doors.

With Round 12 wrapped up, the live Dally M leaderboard goes into lockdown, leaving fans guessing ahead of the big night.

Complimenting his standout season with the New Zealand Warriors, playmaker Luke Metcalf hangs onto top spot with 31 points after grabbing a single vote in his team’s Round 12 loss to the Raiders.

The Wahs No. 7 had big shoes to fill – in New Zealand’s cult hero Shaun Johnson – who retired from sport last year.

But fill them he has. In one of the sports best feel-good stories of the year, the 26-year-old is the current favourite to take out the award, should the Warriors continue their good form.

But the chase is on — and a big name is closing in fast.

Roosters fullback and 2019 Dally M winner James Tedesco is charging up the leaderboard, collecting four points after his sensational Saturday performance against the Sharks to move into third place on 28 points.

With Origin no longer a distraction for the No. 1, there’s every chance he’ll be in the mix for top Dally M points come October if he maintains his form in leading the Tricolours.

Just ahead of him is Sharks fullback Will Kennedy on 29 points, making for a thrilling three-way race heading into the final stretch of the season.

Metcalf is eyeing a piece of Warriors history. If he can hold on, he’ll become just the second player from the club to ever win the prestigious medal – joining his teammate Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who claimed the title back in 2018.

But with 15 more rounds to play, the race is far from over for the other hopefuls.

West Tigers enforcer Terrell May, is staying in touch – currently sitting one point off Tedesco on 27. The overlooked Origin hopeful may have something to prove after missing out on Laurie Daley’s Blues squad for Game I of the Ampol State of Origin series this Wednesday.

Dolphins young gun Isaiya Katoa racked up the full six points in his team’s demolition of the Bulldogs on Thursday night, making a late push of his own.

And on Friday, it was Eels halfback Dean Hawkins who lit it up, notching four try assists and a perfect six Dally M points in Parramatta’s rout of Manly.

Now that voting has gone silent for the rest of the regular season, the suspense and speculation begins.

Fans won’t know who’s leading until the Dally M Medal is handed out during NRL Grand Final week — but based on the last few rounds, we’re in for a photo finish.

(Scroll to the bottom of the article to see the full list of top contenders).

What is the Dally M Award?

The Dally M Medal is the NRL’s most prestigious individual award, given annually to the player voted as the best and fairest throughout the premiership season.

It recognises outstanding skill, leadership, and sportsmanship on the field.

Public can access the voting record up until Round 12 of the NRL season, when the voting then moves behind closed doors.

Voting takes place after each regular-season game, with two independent judges awarding points on a 3-2-1 system – meaning players can earn up to six points per match.

The winner is announced at a special gala held just before the NRL Grand Final, celebrating the standout performer of the year.

When is the 2025 NRL Dally M Awards?

The Dally M Awards took place on October 2nd in 2024, the week of the NRL Grand Final, which will give you a rough indication of when the 2025 NRL Dally M Awards will take place.

Based on last year, we believe it will take place on the 1st of October.

Who won last year?

Jahrome Hughes of the Melbourne Storm took home the 2024 Dally M Medal in a nail-biter, edging out James Tedesco by just one point.

Manly’s Daly Cherry-Evan’s was second runner-up with 51 points overall.

Despite a mid-season suspension that cost him six points, Hughes came back strong, scoring maximum votes in the final round to seal the deal.

It was his first Dally M win, making him only the third New Zealand-born player to snag the award.

The ceremony at Royal Randwick was pretty special too, with Hughes getting an emotional Haka from his Kiwi teammates to celebrate the big moment.

Dally M Medal leaderboard after Round 12

31 points

Luke Metcalf – New Zealand Warriors

29 points

Will Kennedy – Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks

28 points

James Tedesco – Sydney Roosters

27 points

Terrell May – Wests Tigers

23 points

Isaiya Katoa – Dolphins

Payne Haas – Brisbane Broncos

22 points

Clint Gutherson – St George Illawarra Dragons

21 points

Cameron Munster – Melbourne Storm

20 points

Jye Gray – South Sydney Rabbitohs

Ryan Papenhuyzen – Melbourne Storm

19 points

Tom Dearden – North Queensland Cowboys

18 points

Connor Tracey – Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

17 points

Addin Fonua-Blake – Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks

Keaon Koloamatangi – South Sydney Rabbitohs

Fletcher Sharpe – Newcastle Knights