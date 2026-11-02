Released Castleford Tigers ace lands new club Down Under

Two-time Samoa international Daejarn Asi has joined Queensland Cup outfit Brisbane Tigers for 2027 following his departure from Super League side Castleford Tigers.

Christchurch-born playmaker Asi, who represented Samoa twice in 2023 via his heritage, spent two seasons in Super League with Cas having arrived ahead of the 2025 campaign.

His time at The Jungle brought 57 appearances across all competitions, with ten tries scored and six goals kicked.

Both seasons were turbulent, with Asi’s first head coach Danny McGuire axed midway through 2025 and successor Ryan Carr then departing earlier this year, again after less than 12 months in charge.

Having been released come the end of 2026, the half-back has now earned himself a deal back Down Under with the Brisbane Tigers and will play in second-grade next season.

Released Castleford Tigers ace Daejarn Asi lands new club Down Under

Asi had made 42 NRL appearances prior to joining Cas, with first-grade games played in Australia for the North Queensland Cowboys, New Zealand Warriors and Parramatta Eels.

Having played junior rugby league for Aranui Eagles, Nerang Roosters and Ormeau Shearers, the 26-year-old is now sat on 99 first-grade club career appearances, but that tally rises to 101 when you include his two caps on the international stage.

His games for To’a Samoa came in the 2023 Pacific Championships against Australia and New Zealand, with matches also played for the Māori All Stars prior, though those are not counted towards his career statistics.

Brisbane Tigers announced Asi’s signing via social media on Monday, and he is no stranger to second-grade rugby league having previously played in both the Q Cup and New South Wales Cup.

Between the Townsville Blackhawks, Mackay Cutters, Redcliffe Dolphins and the Eels’ reserves, the half-back has chalked up 47 second-grade appearances to date.

Asi’s new club won their sole Q Cup title back in 2023, with 2026 seeing them finish eighth to scrape into the play-offs before falling at the first hurdle with a 58-34 defeat to Townsville.

Redcliffe Dolphins were eventually crowned champions: defeating Sunshine Coast Falcons in the Grand Final before going on to clinch the State Championship by beating Penrith Panthers’ reserves, who had claimed the NSW Cup title.