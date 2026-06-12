Salford RLFC ace Finlay Yates is among four Championship players to have joined basement boys North Wales Crusaders on short-term loan deals.

Three-time Wales international Yates featured six times for Salford at Super League level during their financial difficulties last season, then still under the ‘Red Devils’ moniker.

Joining the phoenix club set up ahead of 2026, he has scored five tries in 14 appearances for the Reds across all competitions so far this term.

But having fallen down the pecking order and been the unused 18th man last time out, he has been allowed to join Crusaders on an initial one-week loan deal.

Linking back up with head coach Mike Grady, who was at Salford‘s helm for the first few weeks of the season, the hooker will line up for Crusaders on Sunday afternoon against Whitehaven.

Championship strugglers North Wales Crusaders sign quartet including Salford RLFC star

Crusaders sit bottom of the Championship ladder having come through financial difficulties of their own earlier this year, but been deducted points by the Rugby Football League (RFL) for entering insolvency.

The Welsh club’s rebuild has already seen them sign both Brad Clavering and Bailey Dawson this week.

Oldham pair Marcus Geener and Sam Littler have also been drafted in on loan.

And in addition to Salford’s Yates, there are three further additions on initial one-week loans.

Harry Medlicott and Baily Tait have both joined from Goole Vikings, with the latter set to play the first senior game of his professional career this weekend as he dons the Cru shirt.

The teenage winger, 19, is a Huddersfield Giants academy graduate and also featured at reserves level for Bradford Bulls last season.

Skirlaugh Bulls junior Medlicott meanwhile spent time with Leeds Rhinos in his youth and also spent time Down Under with Souths Logan Magpies. He has played eight times for Goole so far this season.

Elsewhere, Jayden Billy has also re-joined Crusaders for this weekend from Sheffield Eagles, who he has not donned a shirt for at all this term having played eight games in their colours in 2025.

Scoring a sole try in those eight games, his only game time so far this year came on loan for Crusaders last month when he lined up for them in a defeat to Batley Bulldogs.