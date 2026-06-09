Championship strugglers North Wales Crusaders have announced the signings of Brad Clavering and Bailey Dawson on deals until the end of the season.

Hull-born Clavering last featured in the professional section of the game’s pyramid last season when he donned a shirt 13 times for Hunslet.

The Parksiders were just the fourth club he’d represented in his career, following on from York Knights, Hemel Stags and Midlands Hurricanes, who he also played for during their time known as Coventry Bears.

Having turned 28 in March, nine of the ten tries scored by the forward to date in his 76 career appearances came for Midlands along with his sole goal.

The other try came back in 2017 for Hemel, and nine years on, he links up with a Crusaders side propping up the Championship ladder on -6 points having been hit with a 12-point deduction earlier this season following mass financial troubles.

North Wales Crusaders sign duo including former Castleford and Hull KR youngster

Crusaders, who are now headed up by former Salford RLFC boss Mike Grady, were thumped 134-0 at home by Championship favourites London Broncos last weekend: entering the record books for all the wrong reasons as they shipped 25 tries.

On the back of that defeat, they have added young forward Dawson to their squad in addition to Clavering.

Dawson, who turned 23 last month, spent time in the youth ranks of Super League clubs Hull KR and Castleford Tigers: but never registered a first-team appearance for either.

His CV has 43 games at senior level on having worn the colours of Midlands, Whitehaven, Dewsbury Rams and Goole Vikings previously.

Playing ten times for Goole last term during their time as a League 1 club, the Hull native scored a sole try against Swinton Lions to take his career tally up to seven.

New club Crusaders announced the additions of Clavering and Dawson via social media, with the pair both eligible to make their debuts away against Whitehaven this weekend.

The Colwyn Bay-based side have three wins to their name in the league so far this term, with those victories coming against Swinton Lions, Newcastle Thunder and Haven.

Their points difference though already sits at -618 given the thumpings suffered in recent weeks, with head coach Grady having to rebuild the squad in financial peril.