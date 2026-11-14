RFL Championship side face legal dispute over former club’s assets

Championship outfit Wales Crusaders have hit back after receiving a legal notice alleging they are using assets belonging to the former company, insisting they are a new organisation with a new identity.

Having experienced financial difficulties under the club’s previous ownership, Crusaders are still in the midst of a major rebuild.

Jamie Elkaleh has been the leading voice for the Welsh side’s newest ownership group, with uncertainty over their Rugby Football League (RFL) membership for 2027 only recently being put to bed as entry to the Championship was secured.

Now needing to build a squad ahead of next season alongside contending with numerous off-field boxes which need to be ticked, a new challenge has been thrown their way in the shape of a legal notice surrounding their name and visual representation.

Wales Crusaders face legal dispute over former club’s assets

Elkaleh had been the man at the top of the chain in Colwyn Bay prior to the arrival of the ownership group involving Bobby and Arun Watkins which sparked the financial issues which saw the club’s 2026 RFL membership temporarily suspended mid-season.

Since his return, Elkaleh has been the voice communicating via social media, utilising the club’s ‘North Wales Rugby League’ Facebook page.

Astatement released on that Facebook page on Friday reads: “Today, we received a legal notice claiming that we are using assets from the old company, specifically its name and visual representation. We entirely refute this claim.

“We are a new company, with a new logo, new social media channels and a new website.

“Let’s be clear: everything was taken or sold. Even the defibrillator. A replacement had to be funded through fundraising.

“We believe this is a last-ditch attempt by Bobby and Arun Watkins to avoid being held accountable. We will not be distracted or intimidated by it.”

Elsewhere, as they prepare for 2027, the club have also had to cut ties with North Wales Crusaders’ wheelchair team: with it suggested that is due to the legal allegations made.

Wales Crusaders’ statement concludes: “It is also with regret that, following information received today, we are ceasing all relations with the North Wales Crusaders Wheelchair team. We will be making no further comment on this matter at this stage.

“We are determined to build a rugby league club that lasts. A club without politics, built by people working together and pushing in one direction.

“Nothing will distract us from that.”