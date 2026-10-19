North Wales Crusaders have once again called upon the Rugby Football League (RFL) to provide an answer on their future, piling pressure on via social media with it still unknown whether the club will be permitted to compete in 2027.

Earlier this year, the Welsh outfit saw their previous owners withdraw funding of the club, just a few months on from their 2025 League 1 title triumph.

Having had to file for insolvency, the RFL terminated their membership, meaning they were no longer allowed to compete in the Championship.

A new ownership group then took charge involving Jamie Elkaleh, who had previously been involved during some of the club’s most successful times in recent history, and their membership was reinstated by the RFL – albeit with a 12-point deduction.

The remainder of the 2026 campaign was a horror show on the field, and as 2027 approaches, a decision is still to be made on whether a licence to compete next season will be granted.

North Wales Crusaders pile pressure on RFL with 2027 status still unclear

Progress is being made off the field, with it announced back in August that the club will rebrand to ‘Wales Crusaders’ come 2027, intending on playing matches in both North and South Wales, providing they are granted the licence needed to compete.

As the face of the ownership group now in place, Elkaleh has regularly taken to the club’s social media channels to share video updates of their current situation and the challenges being faced.

Now, a graphic has been posted via those same social media accounts calling on the RFL to make a decision and grant Crusaders permission to enter the Championship for 2027.

That poster reads: “Let it be known.

“We have done everything requested and demonstrated 350% more funds than requested from the RFL.

“No other club has the escrow requirement.

“We are determined to fight for rugby league in Wales.

“We will fight until the end and hold those responsible whatever the outcome.

“We continue the fight.”

At present, the make-up of the Championship for 2027 remains unknown – including the number of teams that will be involved in the second tier and how the division will look.

2026 treble winners London Broncos hope to be promoted into the top-flight for 2027, though that may depend on whether the NRL come to an agreement to purchase a stake in Super League.

As exclusively revealed by LoveRugbyLeague, it’s believed that plans are afoot for the Super League season to start earlier than ever at the back end of January in 2027, so time is ticking.

Again though, everything depends on how each division in the British game is formatted.