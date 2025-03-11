Crucial update on RFL meeting and Nigel Wood future as decision made

The Council meeting which was set to discuss Nigel Wood’s potential return to the Rugby Football League has now been postponed, Love Rugby League has been told.

All professional clubs were set to meet on Wednesday morning at Wakefield Trinity’s DIY Kitchens Stadium, with proposals tabled by Batley Bulldogs and Leigh Leopards on the agenda.

They had proposed the immediate removal of Simon Johnson as chair of the RFL: something which has now been confirmed in advance of that proposed meeting date. But they also wanted to bring back Wood as interim chair of the governing body in Johnson’s place.

However, with Johnson deciding earlier in the week he would step down before that meeting, the planned event has now been postponed for a later date to allow a reworking of the proposals, Love Rugby League has been told.

Who will step into the breach as interim chair with Johnson moving aside remains to be seen, but a new date will now be planned for Council to meet and discuss how best to structure the governance of the sport moving forwards.

Clubs want a member-led review of the game, with Derek Beaumont and Gary Hetherington appointed as the club representatives and with Wood to head up a new implementation committee that would report its findings to Council in July.

But an in-depth discussion on that – and what clubs would choose to do post-Johnson – has now been shelved for a later date, it has emerged.

TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Grading every Super League club’s start to 2025: Hull KR A, Warrington C+..

👉🏻 Sky Sports pundit slams Salford ‘shambles’ and attacks RFL leadership in plea for ‘bold’ vision

👉🏻 Where Are They Now? Toronto Wolfpack’s final team on anniversary of last match

👉🏻 Barrie McDermott’s Team of the Week: Five Hull KR, three Hull FC stars included