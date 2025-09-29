Jon Bennison’s crucial try that was given for St Helens on Saturday night should NOT have stood, the head of the RFL’s refereeing department has conceded.

With the Saints trailing by eight points going into the final moments of the clash at AMT Headingley against Leeds Rhinos, Bennison appeared to reach out and try to ground the ball, but looked to be short of the line. The decision was sent upstairs by the on-field referee as a no try.

However, after a lengthy delay it was ultimately awarded – but that was now a mistake.

It was a crucial moment in the game, as it gave the Saints a platform to score a stunning late try through Shane Wright which ended Leeds’ season and ensured the Saints progressed to the semi-finals this weekend.

But the RFL have held conversations with Leeds on Monday morning and Phil Bentham has conceded that decision to award Bennison’s try was wrong.

In a statement issued to Love Rugby League, the RFL said: “In conversations with Leeds, Phil has confirmed that while the decision to disallow the try was consistent with replays viewed before making the decision, viewing another angle would have changed that position.”

That will be a move that will infuriate Leeds Rhinos supporters, after it emerged the wrong decision was ultimately made on the night at such a crucial stage in proceedings.

But it will matter little in terms of the season, with the Rhinos now out and the Saints through to next week.

