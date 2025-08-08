Sydney Roosters star Mark Nawaqanitawase is in the mix for a sensational call-up for this year’s Ashes: which could lead to him delaying his return to rugby union.

Nawaqanitawase has proven to be a revelation since switching from the 15-man code last year. He has excelled in his first full season in the NRL in 2025 and is a key reason behind the Roosters’ push for another Grand Final appearance.

And he is now setting his sights on becoming the latest in a very exclusive club of players to have represented Australia in both rugby codes.

New Kangaroos coach Kevin Walters has confirmed that Nawaqanitawase is a player on his radar for the end-of-season tour to England for the Ashes, with his versatility and performances for the Roosters not going unnoticed.

When asked if Nawaqanitawase would be in the frame for a place in his squad, Walters said: “He would be, certainly. He can play fullback, centre and wing – he can cover a lot of positions so definitely.

“Everyone has been impressed by his transition from union to league. The skill set that he got from union is helping him big time in league. He is athletic and has a big carry and from what I’ve seen, the bigger the stage, the better he goes.”

Nawaqanitawase still has one year left on his current Roosters deal in 2026 – but a call-up for Australia this year could potentially add doubt over his long-term plans.

There had been an expectation that Nawaqanitawase would look to return to rugby union in time to feature in the 2027 Rugby World Cup for the Wallabies.

However, he will now wait until the end of this year to decide what his future looks like long-term, with the prospect of an extended stay in the NRL with the Roosters not off the table.

