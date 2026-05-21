Cronulla Sharks make position clear on William Kennedy future amid Super League interest

Cronulla Sharks are hopeful of keeping full-back William Kennedy at the club beyond this season, with him attracting the interest of Super League clubs.

As exclusively revealed by Love Rugby League last week, Kennedy’s management had circulated his name out to clubs in the north over a possible move next season, with his current deal with the Sharks set to expire.

Since making his debut back in 2019, Kennedy has notched 144 appearances for Cronulla at the time of writing and scored 56 tries in the process. His form also saw him called into the Indigenous All Stars squad in 2022.

William Kennedy’s future addressed as Sharks make position clear

But, despite his name being circulated among Super League clubs over a possible move, Cronulla are also in the midst of discussions over keeping him at the club.

“We’re trying to keep him,” Sharks head coach Craig Fitzgibbon told members of the media. “We’re working on it.

“We’re talking to him at the moment; we’ve been doing that for some time, and it’s always a process.

“Our value’s not changed on Will. We want to keep him, whether we can remains to be seen, but we’re definitely working on it.”

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Interest in Kennedy is certainly warranted, too, with the full-back scoring five tries in his 10 NRL appearances thus far in 2026, and Fitzgibbon was quick to praise his efforts so far.

“Will’s been at it this year,” he said. “He’s having a good year. He’s so reliable for us.

“There’s plenty of other players coming back, but Will is a real spark for us.”

He is not the only Shark to be linked with a switch to Super League, either, with Cameron McInnes understood to be close to joining York Knights from next year.

Possible Super League destinations for William Kennedy

Kennedy would certainly be a big signing for any Super League club, should he make the move come 2027, but his position does make it somewhat of a trickier sell. Aside from two appearances in the halves, he has played every game of his career at full-back, and at the time of writing most clubs have sorted their full-back situations out for next season and beyond.

That does not mean to say a deal is unlikely, though, with Bradford Bulls’ Caleb Aekins, Toulouse Olympique’s Olly Ashall-Bott and St Helens man Tristan Sailor all out of contract at the end of the current campaign, which could see them hit the market.

It would take a lot to pull Kennedy away from the Sharks, however, with the back spending the entirety of his career in Cronulla.

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