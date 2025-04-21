The Rivals Round over the Easter weekend saw title-chasing Hull Kingston Rovers and Wigan Warriors register victories over their bitter derby rivals on Good Friday.

Round Eight also saw Wakefield Trinity edge out neighbours Castleford Tigers while Leeds Rhinos thumped pointless Huddersfield Giants and there were also wins for Leigh Leopards and Catalans Dragons.

Former Wigan, Hull FC and Hull KR scrum-half Craig Murdock, now a respected pundit, gives Love Rugby League his Team of the Week.

1. Arthur Mourgue (Hull Kingston Rovers)

I thought Mourgue was great in the Hull derby. He obviously got that head knock after being flattened by Cade Cust – but for me it was his best game in a Rovers jersey.

Arthur has added another dimension to Willie Peters’ side and his performance on Friday was top drawer.

2. Tommy Makinson (Catalans Dragons)

Makinson scored a hat-trick against Salford on Saturday and clearly still knows where the try-line is.

If you’re going to score three tries then you clearly deserve to be in the Team of the Week.

3. Oliver Gildart (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Gildart is having a great season and he continued in the same vein in the derby win at Hull FC.

I think Rovers are starting to see the best of him now and that’s great to see.

4. Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors)

Wardle was brilliant again for Wigan in their home win over St Helens.

He is such a quality player and I rate him extremely highly.

5. Jason Qareqare (Castleford Tigers)

I was really impressed with Qareqare’s performance against Wakefield on Thursday night.

He scored a couple of nice tries, carried strongly, and really looked the part.

6. Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Jake enjoyed himself on Good Friday against Huddersfield Giants, his former club.

He was involved in everything good that Leeds did and his kicking game was particularly impressive.

7. George Whitby (St Helens)

This boy is an absolute superstar in the making isn’t he?

To play in a Wigan-Saints derby at such a young age, and with just a handful of games under your belt, takes some doing.

I was lucky enough to play in a few of these fixtures myself but Whitby handled the pressure superbly.

Paul Wellens and Lee Briers are the perfect coaches for him to develop under, so l et’s wrap the kid in cotton wool for 18 months, nurture him carefully, and let him keep progressing.

8. Jared Warea-Hargreaves (Hull Kingston Rovers)

JWH is really leading from the front for Rovers. No surprise there.

He announced last week that he will be retiring at the end of the season and he wants to go out with a Grand Final winner’s ring on his finger, to go with the three he won with Sydney Roosters.

It was a big performance by the Kiwi and he got himself a try as well.

9. Jez Litten (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Jez has developed into a high-quality player and is lightning fast.

He is another player who I would throw into the mix for a hooking role with England going into the Ashes series.

Litten is top class and is really showing that this season.

10. Sam Lisone (Leeds Rhinos)

Lisone came off the bench at Headingley against Huddersfield and was an absolute wrecking ball.

He really did make a huge impact for Brad Arthur’s men.

11. Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

Nsemba is big and strong – an absolute freak of a human being – and it was another really big performance for him on Good Friday.

To have him running at you is every half-back’s worst nightmare!

12. James Batchelor (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Batchelor was really good for the Robins in the Hull derby.

He capped it off with a great try and is developing into a really top-class player.

13. Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

His effort was phenomenal in a losing cause and he was involved in everything.

He just leads the cause doesn’t he? Morgan never takes a backward step and is such a fierce competitor.