Former Wigan, Hull FC and Hull Kingston Rovers scrum-half and current talkSPORT pundit Craig Murdock is in the hot-seat to pick his Team of the Week.

There were a number of outstanding individual performances over the weekend in the eight Challenge Cup fourth-round ties played.

Hull FC grabbed all the headlines after their sensational 26-22 comeback win at Wigan on Saturday night.

Here, Murdock casts his expert eye over the action and gives Love Rugby League his top 13 performers from the weekend… with a leftfield inclusion from down under!

1. Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons)

Catalans beat Featherstone Rovers 46-18 on Saturday night and Tomkins was superb.

He scored twice and Cookey (Paul Cooke, Rovers coach) said he was the difference between the sides.

On his day, he’s as good as anyone and he was outstanding in this tie.

2. Umyla Hanley (Leigh Leopards)

For me, Hanley is one of the players of the season so far and he was fantastic again at the weekend, scoring a couple of tries.

He’s had an exceptional start to the campaign and why can’t Leigh win the Challenge Cup again this year?

3. Keanan Brand (Leigh Leopards)

Brand is having a really good season too and he was excellent in Leigh’s comfortable 62-4 home win victory over Batley Bulldogs. He scored twice and showcased his talent once again.

4. Oliver Gildart (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Oli just needed to get a good run of games under his belt after a couple of years of niggles. He is a good fit for Hull KR and is certainly one of the best centres in the competition.

5. Lewis Martin (Hull FC)

Wow. What a game this boy had against Wigan, scoring a brilliant hat-trick in a famous win for the Black and Whites.

To have the audacity – or exuberance of youth – to take on Bevan French on the outside and beat him takes some doing. But Martin did it comfortably and is a fantastic young talent.

6. Mason Lino (Wakefield Trinity)

Lino was really good for Wakefield in their win at Huddersfield Giants and gets the nod for one of the half-back spots.

7. Aidan Sezer (Hull FC)

A few years ago, when he was at Huddersfield, I remember doing an article for a journalist saying that Sezer was the best player in the competition.

He went to Leeds Rhinos, it didn’t work out, and he went home but he’s come back over and had a super start to his Hull FC career. Sezer was magnificent in the win at Wigan during the second half.

8. Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC)

For me, Herman was Hull FC’s best player last year and one of a few who was consistent throughout the season.

He’s picked up that form again and carried it into 2025 and he was great against Wigan’s pack on Saturday night.

9. Amir Bourouh (Hull FC)

Eyebrows were raised when Amir went to Hull FC as their starting nine, but he was outstanding at the weekend. It was a really solid performance from Bourouh.

10. Chris Hill (Salford Red Devils)

He’s 37 now but played 80 minutes for Salford on Friday night in their win against Bradford Bulls. To do that at his age takes some doing. It was a phenomenal effort.

11. Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity)

I know he played loose forward in Wakefield’s win at the John Smith’s Stadium, but I have to include McMeeken because he was so good once again.

Mike seems to be thriving on the responsibility of being Trinity captain and is one of the stand-out forwards in the British game right now.

12. Matty Nicholson (Canberra Raiders)

Yes, I know Nicholson now plays in the NRL but how can he not be included in a Team of the Week? He scored two tries, on his Canberra Raiders debut, and enjoyed a superb game off the bench in their 32-22 win at home to the Brisbane Broncos.

That’s what dreams are made of and congratulations to the lad – another Englishman doing great things at Canberra!

13. Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

He was absolutely magnificent for Saints in their win over Leeds Rhinos on Friday night.

The back-rower will be a huge loss when he joins the Dolphins in the NRL at the end of the year.

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Leigh coach makes major recruitment admission as Nene Macdonald stance confirmed

👉🏻 The Super League players facing bans including Hull FC and Wigan stars

👉🏻 Challenge Cup attendance watch as worrying trend continues for competition

👉🏻 Super League injury room as Wigan and Leeds among clubs to pick up worrying knocks