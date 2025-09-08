Round 25 of Super League saw Hull Kingston Rovers all but secure the League Leaders’ Shield with a stormy derby victory over sworn enemies Hull FC.

Defending champions Wigan Warriors flexed their muscles too by winning at bitter rivals St Helens, while Leeds Rhinos racked up a fifth straight victory at Huddersfield Giants.

There were also wins for Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons and Leigh Leopards in the return of the so-called Rivals Round.

Former Wigan, Hull FC and Hull KR scrum-half Craig Murdock, now a respected rugby league pundit for talkSPORT, gives Love Rugby League his Team of the Week.

1. Bailey Hodgson (Leigh Leopards)

I thought Hodgson was magnificent for Leigh on Saturday in their win at Warrington.

He’s a top young prospect and lightning quick.

Bailey is only going to get better, so Leigh have got themselves a diamond there.

2. Tom Davies (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Davies was fantastic in the Hull derby on Sunday, a game I was commentating on for talkSPORT.

But that was nothing new because he’s been superb all season and his carries are so strong.

I don’t think he’s ever stopped first time – he seems to always get that couple of extra metres, win the ruck and play the ball.

3. Jack Broadbent (Hull Kingston Rovers)

I really like Broadbent and I think he’s enjoyed himself at Hull KR this season by playing some excellent rugby.

To score a try in a Hull derby will be something he will remember forever.

It capped another fine performance from the former Leeds man and he celebrated in style.

4. Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos)

When he concentrates on playing rugby league, Newman is a great player.

He was good the other night for Leeds in their win at Huddersfield and I really enjoy watching him play.

Another Rhinos player who has benefited from working under Brad Arthur.

5. Keanan Brand (Leigh Leopards)

I’ve spoken a lot about Umyla Hanley this season but do not overlook how good Brand has been either.

I’d put the pair of them as two of the most improved players in Super League this year.

Keanan is a very good player and his performance the other night showed that.

6. Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

It’s easy to pick Bevan French because he’s just so good every week.

But I’m going to select him because he actually deserves it.

He was great for Wigan in their big derby win at St Helens. An incredible talent.

7. Chris Atkin (Castleford Tigers)

It was a massive win for Cas over Wakefield on Friday and I thought Atkin was a big part of what they did.

I didn’t give the Tigers much of a chance beforehand, but Chezzy got them fired up and his men turned Wakey over.

Atkin was a big part of that and showed what a good player he is.

8. Justin Sangare (Salford Red Devils)

The big Frenchman was brilliant for Paul Rowley’s side in their close-fought defeat to Catalans.

He carried the ball very strongly, did big minutes, and was a threat.

Maybe the fact Sangare was playing against a French club gave him added motivation, but he was certainly in fine form yet again.

9. Jez Litten (Hull Kingston Rovers)

For me, Litten was the player of the whole round – he was outstanding for Hull KR in the derby.

Defensively he was magnificent and, with the ball in hand, he was magnificent.

John Cartwright said post-match that Jez was the difference between the sides – which tells you everything about his performance.

10. Jai Whitbread (Hull Kingston Rovers)

This guy has been such a quality signing for Rovers.

Week in and week out, whether he’s in the back row or front row, he just turns up and does a job.

He was really good for Hull KR in the derby.

11. Ben Garcia (Catalans Dragons)

Garcia is a real leader for Catalans and without him I think the Dragons maybe would have lost at Salford.

He was a hugely steadying influence for the French side in their narrow win on Thursday night.

12. Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

Nsemba made a terrific impact off the bench for Wigan in their derby victory at St Helens.

That was the best he had played for a few weeks – he really stood out after carrying strongly and defending hard.

He’s probably had a little dip in form, which is why he started on the bench, but this was a big performance.

13. Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity)

For me McMeeken was easily Wakefield’s best player the other night.

He can play back row and front row but I’ll put him in at 13 because I need to get him in my team.

Mike has been magnificent this season and probably didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against his old club.