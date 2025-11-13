Craig McDowell has returned to Keighley Cougars ahead of 2026, taking on a dual-role as their Football Manager and an assistant coach.

McDowell assisted Cougars head coach Alan Kilshaw as the pair oversaw Nigeria’s first-ever game outside Africa earlier this month.

The Green Eagles were beaten 70-6 against a Cumbria side which included Harvie Hill and Brad Singleton in Barrow, with Muizz Mustapha grabbing the visitors’ sole try in the second half.

A former Workington Town assistant, McDowell himself hails from Cumbria, and rejoins Keighley after just a few months away.

Former Super League man’s latest coaching appointment confirmed ahead of 2026

The 44-year-old’s playing career included three Super League games which all came for different clubs.

Making his top-flight bow for Bradford Bulls in 2000, he then featured once in Super League for Warrington Wolves in 2002 and once for Huddersfield Giants the following year.

Halifax, Oldham, York and Keighley themselves were McDowell’s other clubs.

His return to the Cougars in his new dual-role was confirmed as they announced their backroom team for 2026, largely the same as they ended the 2025 campaign with in League 1.

Preparing to make the step up into a 21-team division as the third tier merges with the Championship, Keighley have retained Danny Burton as an assistant coach and Harry Curtis as an analyst.

Adam Mitchell continues as Head of Performance, with Amy Southam taking up the Lead Physiotherapist role ahead of the new campaign.

Head Coach Kilshaw – appointed back in March – said: “I’m really pleased with the group we’ve assembled off the field.

“Each person brings quality, professionalism, and passion to their role.

“We’ve got a blend of continuity and fresh energy, which is exactly what we wanted going into pre-season. Every one of them plays a crucial part in creating the standards and environment that help our players perform and develop.”