Sky Sports pundit Courtney Winfield-Hill is in the hot-seat to select her Team of the Week.

The ex-Leeds Rhinos and England star casts her eye over the four Challenge Cup quarter-finals and picks out her top performers in each position.

Six Hull KR players feature after their outstanding 32-16 win at bitter derby rivals Hull FC on Saturday.

1. Jack Welsby (St Helens)

Everyone knows what a talent and a competitor Welsby is – and we certainly saw that during Saints’ defeat at Warrington.

He showed his skill in attack and produced a brilliant piece of defending to tackle Matty Ashton as the Wolves winger threatened to break clear.

2. Tom Davies (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Davies is enjoying a fantastic season with the Robins after moving to East Yorkshire from Catalans during the winter.

The winger is big, he carries strongly, and certainly knows how to finish – as he did with a superb try in the corner in Saturday’s derby win over Hull FC.

3. Peta Hiku (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Hiku was outstanding for Hull KR in their victory over the Black and Whites.

Him and Oliver Gildart are two of the game’s in-form centres and both combine with their wingers superbly.

4. Tesi Niu (Leigh Leopards)

Niu continues to prove one of the best signings of the off-season after dazzling again in Leigh’s win at Wakefield on Friday.

His try was a joy to behold as he outmuscled several Trinity defenders to get over the line.

5. Joe Burgess (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Much like Davies on the opposite flank, Burgess is proving largely unstoppable on Rovers’ left wing.

He scored twice against Hull FC and could have had a hat-trick were it not for an obstruction in the build-up. Still, Burgess will have been more than happy with his afternoon’s work.

6. George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

Williams was sensational for the Wire in their hard-fought win over St Helens and the try he scored showed what a class act he is.

The England captain also has the habit of getting the best out of others around him – an absolute master of his craft.

7. Jez Litten (Hull Kingston Rovers)

After Mikey Lewis went off injured, Litten came off the bench and went into the halves. That Lewis was not missed said everything about the classy and composed display of Litten, who Willie Peters clearly rates extremely highly. With good reason.

8. Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC)

Ese’ese is having a fine season for Hull FC and really proving the dominant force in their forward pack.

Although John Cartwright’s men lost to their sworn enemies, Ese’ese did not take a backward step.

9. Micky McIlorum (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Micky Mac is just a born competitor and his move to the Robins is proving a shrewd one.

The uncompromising Yorkshireman had to do 80 minutes in the middle on Saturday, but showed he remains a class act with a formidable display.

10. Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

Walmsley was on the losing side, but typically carried hard and gave everything for the cause. Still one of the best front-rowers in the British game, as he has been for many years now.

11. Kelepi Tanginoa (Hull Kingston Rovers)

May go under the radar with some, but his importance to Hull KR is huge. A industrious display in the second row and played the full 80.

12. Robbie Mulhern (Leigh Leopards)

It was Mulhern’s 250th career appearance on Friday night and he marked it in style as Leigh won at Wakefield to reach the semi-finals.

Mulhern played for over an hour and was brilliant for Adrian Lam’s side.

13. John Asiata (Hull FC)

One of the best loose forwards in Super League, Asiata once again showed his value to Hull FC with a fierce performance against a superb Hull KR pack.