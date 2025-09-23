Could Saturday be Paul Wellens’ last game in charge of St Helens?

With no announcement made on his future beyond this season, it is not out of the question Saturday could be Paul Wellens’ final game in charge of St Helens: but the man himself has played down any talk of what happens in 2026 for now.

The Saints head across the Pennines to face Leeds Rhinos and know defeat would bring an end to their season once again in the opening round of the play-offs for the second consecutive year.

Wellens is off-contract at the end of this season, and he has repeatedly insisted no decision has been made internally about whether he will continue in 2026. However, discussions are believed to have taken place about whether or not an extension for one season will be given to the Saints icon.

However, Wellens insisted to Love Rugby League that he does not currently know what the plans are for next season in terms of the head coaching position at the Saints.

When asked if he had an update on the position and his own future, Wellens said: “Not at this stage, no.

“I’ve had some discussions with the chairman and I may be the coach of St Helens next year, or I may not be. At this stage my focus is on this weekend because I’ve got to use all my energy to help the team win a big game at Leeds.”

Wellens’ side have already won at AMT Headingley this year – the only team above them in the league table they have defeated throughout 2025.

And they look set to be boosted by the return of winger Kyle Feldt, who left the field early against Castleford with a back spasm issue.

However, Lewis Murphy suffered a recurrence of the quad problem that sidelined him for a large chunk of this season, and his campaign is now officially over, Wellens confirmed.