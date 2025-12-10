Former Hull KR and Leigh forward lands international coaching role ahead of 2026

Former Super League and NRL star Cory Paterson has joined the USA Hawks as an assistant coach for their clash against Scotland in Las Vegas next year.

Versatile forward Paterson racked up more than 200 senior appearances during a playing career which saw him feature on both sides of the globe.

Playing just shy of 100 NRL games between Newcastle Knights, North Queensland Cowboys and Wests Tigers, he also impressed in the British game for Hull KR, Salford Red Devils, Leigh and Toronto Wolfpack.

Of that quartet, Toronto were the only club he did not don a shirt for in Super League having spent just a sole season with the Wolfpack in 2018 before returning for a second stint at Leigh the following year and bringing the curtain down on his career.

Paterson – who ran a cafe in Leigh after he hung up his boots – also stepped into the boxing ring earlier in his career, holding a 2-0 record having beaten Anton Tuilotolava by KO in 2012 and then Michael Lua Tama by 1st-round TKO in 2014.

An Indigenous All Stars and Australian Prime Minister’s XIII representative, the Perth-born ace now lives in Texas.

He will assist newly-appointed USA head coach Adam Woolnough, a former NRL star in his own right, for their Test against Scotland in Vegas on February 27.

That Test comes as part of an international triple-header between the two nations which sees the women’s and under-19s teams square off as well as the men, who Paterson will be part of the coaching team for.

All three fixtures are part of the 2026 Festival of Rugby League in Las Vegas, which includes the Super League clash between Paterson’s former club KR and Leeds Rhinos at the Allegiant Stadium on February 28.

As his appointment as the Hawks’ assistant was announced, Paterson said: “I’m excited to reunite with Woolly (head coach Woolnough) and help grow rugby league in the US, where the potential is massive.”