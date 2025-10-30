Veteran ex-Castleford playmaker makes cross-Championship switch ahead of 2026

Veteran half-back Cory Aston has joined Doncaster from fellow Championship outfit Sheffield Eagles ahead of the 2026 campaign, penning a two-year deal.

Now 30, Aston – who had Super League stints at both Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos earlier in his career – has spent the last three seasons with hometown club Sheffield.

A product of the Eagles academy and son of club legend Mark, the playmaker has more than 1,000 points to his name in their colours across 179 games.

But with dad Mark no longer at the helm, he has opted to move on to pastures new, and Doncaster will become the eighth club he’s donned a shirt for in his career.

His current tally of seven clubs does not include Leeds having never managed to record a senior appearance during his brief spell at Headingley.

Bradford Bulls, Featherstone Rovers, Castleford, Newcastle Thunder, London Broncos, Halifax Panthers and Sheffield make up the septet, with just shy of 250 career appearances on his CV.

As the Dons announced his arrival, Aston said: “I’m really excited to join the Dons.

“Once I spoke to Carl (Hall, CEO) and Richard (Horne, head coach) it was sorted pretty quick.

“I can’t wait to get started. I know a fair few people here already – one of my close mates Greg Burns is here. It was a no-brainer to come here.

“Being a South Yorkshire lad, managing to still play around here is something that I’m really passionate about.”

Doncaster finished eighth on the Championship ladder in 2025, and are expected to compete in a 21-team division next year as the second tier merges with League 1.

Full details of that merger, including the name of the newly-formed bumper competition, are still to be confirmed by the RFL.

Aston becomes the Dons’ second confirmed new recruit for the 2026 Championship campaign, following on from prop Muizz Mustapha after his release from Castleford.

Head coach Horne added: “We’re really pleased to bring in such a top quality, experienced operator as Cory.

“This is a signing we wanted for a while and discussions with Cory were very easy. He wants to be here and he’s hungry to make an impact.

“As we look to progress, he’s exactly the sort of player we need. He’ll push us on and we’re looking forward to working with him.”