Former Leeds Rhinos man Corey Johnson has penned a new one-year deal with Championship outfit Sheffield Eagles for 2027.

Johnson, who will turn 26 next month, is a product of Super League heavyweights Leeds’ youth system and played 29 first-team games for the Rhinos.

Back in March 2020, the hooker announced his retirement to focus on life away from rugby league, but returned to the field the following season and has remained in the game ever since.

Now, he has agreed a new contract with Sheffield which will see him move into his third consecutive year as an Eagles player.

Former Leeds hooker Corey Johnson secures Championship deal to remain with Sheffield for 2027

When Johnson made a u-turn on his retirement in 2021, he re-signed for Leeds before heading out on loan to York Knights.

The Knights were one of four clubs he donned a shirt for on loan and/or dual-registration during his time with the Rhinos, adding to Featherstone Rovers, Bradford Bulls and Halifax Panthers.

Having scored his sole first-team try for Leeds in July 2023 at Headingley against Hull KR, the 25-year-old now has 106 professional career appearances to his name, with eight tries scored across all competitions and one goal kicked.

Exactly 50 of those career appearances have come for Sheffield to date, with the Eagles only the second club he has ever been permanently contracted to.

Johnson has scored six tries in their colours, including two in 2026 as they finished seventh on the Championship ladder, making the play-offs under the tutelage of former Castleford Tigers head coach Craig Lingard.

Notably, Lingard was recently relieved of his duties, with Sheffield still on the hunt for a new head coach ahead of the 2027 campaign.

Nonetheless, Johnson has committed his future to the Eagles – becoming the 17th man in their squad for next season, with plenty of Super League experience in their ranks.

He joins team-mates Matty Marsh, Joe Brown, Billy Walkey, Kieran Gill, Josh Hodson, Will Oakes, Jordan Lilley, Jordan Abdull, Conor Fitzsimmons, Martyn Reilly, George Griffin, Masi Matongo, Blake Broadbent, Lewis Peachey, Harry Bowes and Joel Farrell.

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