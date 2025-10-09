Former Hull KR man Brad Takairangi will captain the Cook Islands in this autumn’s Pacific Championships, with Salford Red Devils star Esan Marsters also included in Karmichael Hunt’s 20-man squad.

Now 36, Takairangi made his debut for the Kuki’s back in 2009 and has played 14 games in their colours to date, making him their most-capped player ever.

The veteran spent two seasons with KR in Super League between 2021 and 2022, but saw his time at Craven Park clouded by a drink-driving charge, and played just five games in the latter of this years as a result.

Currently plying his trade Down Under for New South Wales-based community outfit South West Goannas, he will head up Hunt’s squad this autumn as they aim to improve on a 2024 campaign which saw them lose both games in the Pacific Bowl.

The Kuki’s will again enter the same competition this time around and take on the same two nations.

All group games take place in Port Moresby, with Hunt’s side going up against Fiji on October 18 and then Papua New Guinea on October 25. PNG and Fiji will then go head-to-head after that, with the team who end top taking the title.

Super League stars past and present named in Cook Islands squad for Pacific Championships

Salford centre Marsters is also included in Hunt’s 20 at the end of what has been a dismal campaign for the Red Devils on and off the field amid a financial crisis which remains ongoing.

Toulouse duo Paul Ulberg and Reubenn Rennie make the cut, and will hope to be playing in Super League with Olympique next year having won the Championship Grand Final against York last weekend.

Those in the Kuki’s squad from Down Under are a mix of players who ply their trade in both first-grade and second-grade, alongside skipper Takairangi in the local leagues.

Cronulla Sharks centre KL Iro is among the standout stars, and is set to add to his eight international caps having made his bow for the Cook Islands in 2019.

The son of ex-Wigan and St Helens flier Kevin, KL was born in Leeds during his dad’s time as a Super League player and declared his interest in representing England for the first time earlier this year.

But with that having not come to fruition, the 25-year-old – has grabbed 18 tries in his 38 NRL appearances for the Sharks to date – will again represent the Kuki’s.

Cook Islands squad for 2025 Pacific Championships

Brad Takairangi (South West Goannas)

Brendan Piakura (Brisbane Broncos)

Brody Tamarua (Norths Devils)

Cassius Cowley (Wynnum-Manly Seagulls)

Davvy Moale (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Delahia Wigmore (Penrith Panthers)

Esan Marsters (Salford Red Devils)

Esom Ioka (Northern Pride)

Justin Makirere (Norths Devils)

KL Iro (Cronulla Sharks)

Marata Niukore (New Zealand Warriors)

Makahesi Makatoa (Sydney Roosters)

Mason Teague (Newcastle Knights)

Paul Ulberg (Toulouse Olympique)

Pride Petterson-Robati (Souths Logan Magpies)

Reuben Porter (Wests Tigers)

Reubenn Rennie (Toulouse Olympique)

Rua Ngatikaura (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Teapo Stoltman (Souths Logan Magpies)

Tepai Moeroa (North Sydney Bears)