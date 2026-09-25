Warrington Wolves will play in the Super League Grand Final for the first time since 2018 after navigating a gripping and absorbing semi-final against Leeds Rhinos.

Ewan Irwin’s penalty as the game entered the final quarter ultimately proved decisive – as the Wolves booked their spot at Old Trafford thanks to a 14-12 victory.

Here’s what we learned from AMT Headingley..

Controversy reigns supreme

It was a hugely controversial moment – and it will without doubt rumble on for several days.

James McDonnell’s check on George Williams which was penalised by Chris Kendall seemed to split opinion inside the ground – as did the subsequent replays which appeared to show that McDonnell had done little in terms of deviating his run into Williams.

Had it happened in the early stages of the game, it may not have been remembered as so notable. But because it decided the destiny of this semi-final, it automatically becomes a huge talking point.

Warrington deserve credit for..

..their resilience. It was far from the most sparkling Warrington display you’ll ever see but in reality, all these games are about at this time of the season are one thing: winning.

Leeds arguably enjoyed the greater moments on the night, but Warrington were better at executing the big moments which fell their way. That is the sign of a good team indeed – one who can stick in the fight and the grind despite not being at their best.

They will likely need to up it again at Old Trafford next week – but they can take heart at how far they’ve come in such a short space of time.

Did Leeds make the right call at full-time?

Hindsight suggests no. But there appeared to be a split in opinion on the field about whether the Rhinos should have chanced their arm and run the last play of the game, or whether Jake Connor was right to go for goal from over 60 metres out.

In the end, Connor fell a fair way short with the attempt to ensure Warrington progressed and given what played out on this ground 12 months ago when St Helens threw the ball around frantically until finally getting an opening, it was difficult to wonder in that moment whether Leeds could have backed themselves in attack.

But ultimately, it’s a moment now consigned to history. They will watch on next Saturday from home – while Warrington walk out at Old Trafford.