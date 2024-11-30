Controversial former Super League, Origin star lands first NRL coaching role

Controversial former Super League star Todd Carney has secured his first NRL coaching role after being appointed as a Junior Pathways coach by the Gold Coast Titans.

Goulburn-born Carney made the move into Super League with Catalans Dragons in 2015, scoring nine tries for the Dragons during a two-year stint in Perpignan.

He also went on to feature for both Salford Red Devils and Hull KR, and with a stint back Down Under in-between, he amassed a total of 55 appearances in the British game.

Prior to joining Catalans, he’d made over 160 appearances at first-grade level in Australia having donned the shirts of Canberra Raiders, Sydney Roosters and Cronulla Sharks.

Carney’s career peaked when he was named the NRL’s best player in a 2010 campaign which saw him lead the Roosters to the Grand Final, scooping the accolade of the Dally M Medal.

He was also named the best five-eighth Down Under three years later, but ultimately, his playing career was blighted by numerous alcohol-related off-field incidents, including a photograph which went viral of him urinating in his own mouth.

Now 38, the former playmaker – who represented the Kangaroos and New South Wales during his career – is almost two years clean from alcohol having attended rehabilitation and started to turn his life around.

Carney told Code Sports: “So much has changed. The opportunity to work with the Titans is massive. It’s another step in the right direction.

“Two years ago, I didn’t think I’d be working in an organisation within the NRL. Now, I spoke at the NRL rookie camp a month ago and will potentially speak at all 17 clubs.

“It’s been a massive change and rewarding to get things along the way. They wouldn’t have come about without making changes.

“It’s not about changing opinions, it’s about being the best person possible. That’s what I try to tell people… if you can do that, things happen to you in good ways.

“I’ll always have my doubters and that’s fine. I know I’m living on the right path and helping as many people as I can along the way.”

The one-time Kangaroos international is now tasked with helping the Titans to bring through the next generation. He will work closely with the talents they have aged 14 to 19.

Carney added: “The Titans have got some really good kids coming through. It’s about teaching them the basics… they’ve got the skills, but need to be prepared to go to the next level.

“I know I’m on the right path when I’m doing things like talking at a rookie camp or getting an opportunity at the Titans.

“Everything is really good – I can’t complain.”

