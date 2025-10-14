Sheffield Eagles have snapped up forward Conor Fitzsimmons on a two-year deal from 2026 following his departure from fellow Championship outfit York.

Workington-born Fitzsimmons has spent the last three seasons with York, featuring 68 times in their colours overall and scoring three tries.

15 of those appearances came this term as Mark Applegarth’s side cantered to both the 1895 Cup and the League Leaders’ Shield in the second tier before falling short at home against Toulouse Olympique in the Championship Grand Final.

The Knights have their sights set on Super League in 2026, and Fitzsimmons was one of seven players they confirmed would be departing in a press release earlier this month.

His next destination has now been confirmed, with the Eagles swooping to sign him on a contract until the end of 2027.

Former Castleford Tigers forward seals cross-Championship switch ahead of 2026

Able to slot into both the front and back rows as well as at loose if required, Fitzsimmons is a product of Castleford’s youth system and played twice for them at first-team level back in 2016 – with both of those appearances coming in defeats against St Helens.

As his move to Sheffield was announced, the 27-year-old said: “I’m happy to get it over the line, and I’m really excited to get going.

“I’ve played a lot of games now in the Championship and I’ve probably become well established, and I hope that I’ll be able to bring all that experience with me for the next two years.

“I pride myself on hard work, I think that’s every middle’s job. I like to work hard for the team and do the little things well under pressure.

“It’s well known that Sheffield didn’t have a great year last season, they’ve always been fighting for the play-offs for as long as I’ve known, so that will be the goal coming in for next season.”

In-between Cas and York, Fitzsimmons also donned a shirt for hometown club Workington Town and Newcastle Thunder.

He has 190 senior appearances on his CV in total so far, and will link up with an Eagles side which finished 11th in the Championship this term.

Head coach Craig Lingard added: “Conor’s a well-proven Championship middle who’s been in a very good system at York.

“He’s been a top performer for them over the last three seasons; he gives us a bit of flexibility too of playing either as an out-and-out middle or as a direct 13 who can link between the middles and the halves.

“He’s a tough and physical forward, and I’m really pleased to be able to get him over the line.”

Fitzsimmons joins a squad made up of Matty Marsh, Joe Brown, Billy Walkley, Ryan Millar, Jayden Billy, Will Oakes, Jack Mallinson, Martyn Reilly, Masi Matongo, Blake Broadbent, Lewis Peachey, Corey Johnson, Harry Bowes, Reiss Butterworth, Connor Bower, Joel Farrell, Alex Foster and Jack Bussey at Olympic Legacy Park for 2026.