Former Hull FC star seals Super League return as length of contract confirmed

Bradford Bulls have swooped to sign Connor Wynne ahead of their Super League return, with the versatile back joining on a one-year deal from Championship outfit Featherstone Rovers.

Wynne, who will turn 25 on New Year’s Day, has spent the last two seasons in the Championship with Fev having joined them after his departure from Hull FC.

A Hull native, Wynne played 36 times across all competitions for FC before departing – and has since gone on to amass 47 appearances for Rovers.

His time at FC also brought numerous loan stints, including one at Bradford which saw him play seven times back in 2023.

And now, he has returned to Odsal on a permanent basis as the newly-promoted Bulls prepare for life back in Super League.

Wynne also has loan appearances for Doncaster, York and Newcastle Thunder on his CV.

As Bradford announced his signing, he said: “It feels really good to be back, it’s been a goal of mine to get back to the top and to especially do it with a team that I’ve already been at, where I loved my time.

“The club was great with me, everyone around the club, I respected them, they respected me and I just couldn’t speak ill of them so to get the chance to come back, it was a no-brainer.

“2023 was the year that made me love the game. I was close to quitting that year because I suffered with injuries and things like that.

“I’m just really keen to build myself again back in Super League and this club made me definitely want to play rugby again back then.

“I think I’m a lot more professional now. I probably took it for granted back when I was at Hull FC and I didn’t realise how good I had it, but now it’s a chance to prove myself again.

“I’ve got a lot to prove so I’m really keen to work on myself a lot more, making sure I’m the most professional player I can be. I’ve grown up a lot since then so I just want to make sure I’m a true professional and constantly working hard.”

The 24-year-old returns to Bradford having scored 35 tries across his two seasons at Fev, taking his career tally above the 50-mark.

Bulls head coach Kurt Haggerty added: “The most important thing with Connor was how desperate he was to get back to the Bulls and the more I have watched his game and studied him, I’ve seen there’s a really good player in there.

“He’s powerful with how he carries the ball, he’s aggressive in his contact and he’s hard to handle for a man who isn’t overly big.

“He’s extremely powerful, explosive and he really wanted to come to the Bulls which was an opportunity I was willing to give him and I’m really looking forward to working with Connor.”