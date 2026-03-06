Connor Wrench’s first words as retirement U-turn confirmed

Huddersfield Giants’ latest recruit Connor Wrench insists he has rekindled his passion for rugby league, after making a dramatic retirement U-turn to join the West Yorkshire outfit.

Wrench initially hung up his boots back in August, but will return to the field in the coming weeks after penning a deal until the end of the 2028 season.

The versatile outside back brings heaps of top-flight experience with him to the Accu Stadium, featuring 52 times for Warrington before his exit last summer.

Connor Wrench’s first words as Huddersfield Giants move confirmed

His move to West Yorkshire does come out of the blue, considering his previous move away from the game, but the 24-year-old revealed a chat with Giants boss Luke Robinson has rekindled his passion for the sport.

“I’m really excited to join the club,” Wrench said. “It’s been a few weeks in the making.

“I spoke to Robbo, and it’s made me really happy to be back, re-lighting a fire that I’ve missed.

“I’ve not stopped training and going to the gym, so I’m still in good shape, and looking forward to making my first appearance for the Giants.

“I’d have loved to play this week, but I want to make sure I’m ready to go.”

Also commenting, Robinson added: “Connor was really keen to get back into the sport, and there were a few offers on the table for him.

“As soon as we found out he was available, we got in contact straight away and got the deal wrapped up.

“His best years are ahead of him. He’s a young English centre who we’re really excited to have in and around the group.

“He makes our squad better and we’ve been looking for more quality and strength in depth in our outside backs.”

As the boss alluded to, Wrench adds some much-needed reinforcements to the Giants’ squad, with Huddersfield again in the midst of a major injury crisis.

Sam Halsall and Zac Woolford are the latest players to pick up injuries, while Niall Evalds, Adam Swift, Adam Clune, Harry Rushton, Joe Greenwood and Liam Sutcliffe are also currently on the sidelines.

