Former Hull KR young gun makes cross-Championship switch ahead of 2026

Former Hull KR prospect Connor Barley has joined Goole Vikings from fellow Championship outfit Featherstone Rovers for 2026.

Having made a try-scoring first-team bow for KR away against St Helens back in August 2022, Barley – who turned 21 in September – featured four times at senior level in total.

That try against Saints was the outside-back’s only one for the Robins, with his most recent appearance for the Robins coming in August 2023, the week before their Challenge Cup final defeat to Leigh Leopards.

Head coach Willie Peters heavily rotated his squad for a Super League clash at Wigan Warriors which ended in a 64-6 defeat.

After loan stints at York, Featherstone and London Broncos during his time at Craven Park, Barley made the permanent switch to Post Office Road as he joined Rovers on a short-term deal until the end of the 2025 campaign at the start of September.

But just a few months on, he has departed for pastures new again, and linked up with Goole.

‘I feel like I have a point to prove to myself and I am really motivated’

In 2025, Barley helped Featherstone to a sixth-place finish in the Championship, with their season coming to an end with a play-off defeat at Bradford Bulls.

Goole meanwhile finished seventh in League 1, in what was their debut campaign in the ‘professional’ section of the British game’s pyramid.

Next year, the two sides will compete alongside one another in a 21-team division, with the second and third tiers merging into one.

As the Vikings announced his signing, Barley said: “I am really looking forward to the challenge of being at a new club and making a difference with the Vikings.

“I’ve loved every minute so far. Everyone has welcomed me in, from the management to the players, and it really feels like a club on the up.

“I’m excited to be part of that future and getting to work with everyone. I feel like I have a point to prove to myself and I am really motivated.

“A lot of players came here last year with a similar mindset in their first season and it showed in how competitive they were.

“The Championship is a great challenge for the club and a great opportunity for me to get consistent game time in a highly competitive division – and hopefully I can do my bit to help us have a great year.”

Born and bred in Hull, Barley now has 23 senior appearances in the game on his CV, with six tries scored in the process – including four in the 11 games he played across all competitions for Fev.

Goole head coach Scott Taylor added: ” Connor is someone who has been on our radar for a while, and circumstances have presented an opportunity that has come at the right time for both him and the club.

“He has huge potential, a fantastic frame, good pace, and he’s naturally competitive. He can play a number of positions, but we predominantly see him as a centre and I think he can be a really exciting player for us.

“We’ll challenge him in key areas of his game where we feel he can improve and then see where this year takes him. It’s great to see him here with a smile on his face and he looks really determined to make this opportunity work for him.”