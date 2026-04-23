Joe Westerman is set for an extended spell on the sidelines as a result of concussion symptoms.

Castleford Tigers’ veteran forward was absent for the win over Wigan Warriors, two weeks after suffering a concussion against Wakefield Trinity.

Coach Ryan Carr has now confirmed that Westerman has been stood down due to the fact it was his second concussion in a month and beyond that, symptoms that have arisen in the aftermath.

“He had to see a specialist and he’ll be out for quite a while by the looks of it. We’ve got to make sure we manage his health, safety and welfare first and foremost. We’ll make sure we do the right thing there but he will have to go through a lengthy process to be able to return to play.

“Typical head knock symptoms, I couldn’t go into too much detail as I wasn’t at the specialist meeting. I think with head injuries, there’s a real sensitivity around that which is understandable, and you don’t want to put anyone’s head at risk.

“I don’t want any players to have head trauma injuries. It’s never nice, unfortunately, it’s part of the game that’s been around for 100 years but the management of it now is a lot better and there’s a big life after you finish playing, so we want to do the right thing by our players.”

In more positive news, Semi Valemei has been named in the Tigers squad for the game with Hull FC, and Carr didn’t rule him out of featuring in the contest as he continues to work through injury.

“It’s a week-to-week, day-to-day proposition with Semi. He’s working as hard as he can and we want to make sure when he’s back, he’s back for good.”

The Tigers only named a 20-man squad for the game with Hull, but Carr insisted no recruits were incoming before then to fill that spot.