Competition launched to select Papua New Guinea NRL franchise’s name

The new NRL franchise which will be based in Papua New Guinea have launched a unique competition to help select the team’s name.

A team from the island nation will join the NRL in 2028, one year after Perth Bears enter the competition. They will become the 19th NRL club.

No name has yet been selected but now, team organisers have launched a unique method to help pick what the club are officially called.

All Papua New Guineans – plus people who don’t live in the country – can register and nominate a name that they think would be a good fit for the club.

PNG NRL bid CEO Andrew Hill said: “This is more than a name – it’s a symbol of national pride and a reflection of who we are as a nation.

“Our team will carry the hopes and dreams of our country onto one of the biggest sporting stages in the world.

“By inviting every Papua New Guinean to help us name our team, we are building something that truly belongs to its people.”

PNG Prime Minister Hon. James Marape added: “In 2028, our team will step onto the NRL field for the first time, representing our people, our culture, and our spirit.

“As we prepare to mark 50 years of Independence in 2025, the announcement of our team name will be one of the proudest moments in our history.”

It is expected that confirmation of the official team name will be made during the nation’s 50th anniversary celebrations next month.

If you want to enter and nominate a team name, head here.

All entries are asked to respect and consider that the team’s identity should reflect the pride and history of Papua New Guinea as a nation.

A number of big NRL stars are expected to be lined up to make moves to the club when they launch in 2028 – with some Super League players also set to be targeted.