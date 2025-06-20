NRL and Origin star Nathan Cleary almost didn’t take the field for State of Origin Game Two in Perth after picking up a groin injury during Tuesday’s captain’s run.

New South Wales Blues 18th man Matt Burton was on standby until the very last moment, but Cleary managed to push through and was ultimately given the green light.

However, it was clear from the start that the Blues champion playmaker wasn’t 100 per cent.

Cleary was seen sporting a compression bandage on his right leg, a clear sign of discomfort.

Despite Zac Lomax’s kicking struggles, Cleary stayed clear of the kicking tee, and his usual downfield kicking duties were handed to Latrell Mitchell for most of the night. The four-time premiership-winning halfback had a few shocking miskicks with his limited touches of the footy, sending one kick backwards and another out on the full.

It’s been revealed that Cleary’s groin issue had been a concern since Tuesday’s training, when the injury occurred during goal-kicking practice, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. Blues doctor Nathan Gibbs confirmed it was a strained adductor, with a high risk of aggravating the injury during the game.

Despite the pain, Cleary said he never doubted he’d play, even if he had to manage the injury during the match.

“It sort of just popped up on Tuesday, which was frustrating, but to be honest, the physios did a great job and made sure I got on the field,” Cleary said after the game. “I was always confident I’d play – in my mind, I didn’t think I was in doubt.”

It wasn’t until the second half, with the game in the balance, that Cleary started taking over the last-play options.

“Looking back, I was frustrated in myself that I didn’t just go and play anyway,” Cleary said. “I sort of knew once the adrenaline came, I’d be sweet.”

Andrew Johns revealed during the broadcast that Cleary had warmed up by visualising his kicks rather than actually kicking the ball, further adding to the speculation that Cleary wasn’t at full fitness.

But Cleary wasn’t the only Blues player with injury concerns. Payne Haas also had a scare of his own after trialling a new set of boots. His metal studs caught in the artificial grass during training, causing discomfort in his groin.

However, Broncos fans need not worry – Haas is named to back up for Brisbane over the weekend.

“It wasn’t bad, I just tweaked it; it was all good,” said Haas post-match.

Meanwhile, Brian To’o, who barely trained all week due to a groin issue of his own, ran for more than 200 metres and scored a hat-trick, earning player’s player honours for his efforts. To’o said he’d always backed himself to play, despite the limited training.

Cleary, for his part, said he expected the injury to settle quickly and would be ready for Penrith’s NRL match next week.

“It’s probably more the kicking that stirs it up,” he said. “But I’ll recover and make sure I’m right for next Thursday.”