A leading sports lawyer has suggested that Leigh Leopards’ threat to withdraw from Friday night’s Super League play-off semi-final with Wigan Warriors is a ‘clear breach’ of rugby league’s regulations.

The Warriors released an extraordinary statement on Wednesday morning claiming that they had been informed by Leigh owner Derek Beaumont that the Leopards would not fulfil the game due to a row over ticketing allocations.

Wigan offered Leigh 5,400 tickets – over 20 per cent of the capacity of the Brick Community Stadium – but Leigh disagreed with the number that was suggested.

The Warriors, in a statement, insisted that number was ‘not open for negotiation’. Leigh have as yet not commented on the matter – though they have released a 21-man squad for the game as usual.

Speaking on LinkedIn, leading lawyer Richard Cramer of Front Row Legal suggested that while he felt the game is ‘highly likely’ to still go ahead, he would not be surprised to see the Rugby Football League push forward with some level of disciplinary procedure after Leigh’s threat to withdraw.

Cramer said: “How bizarre – no club has the right to make a unilateral decision to pull out of a game. A clear breach of our rules and regulations.

“Even if the game is played which is highly likely the RFL would be required to prosecute a disciplinary case against Leigh Leopards for conduct which is prejudicial to the interest of the sport. It maybe part of sporting gamesmanship, but Wigan are too clever and experienced to fall for that.”

There is, as yet, no comment from any party beyond Wigan’s statement about what will happen should Leigh pull out, or whether a team would be drafted in to replace them.

A decision is expected to be made within the next 24 hours, with high-level meetings taking place throughout Wednesday to try and reach a solution.

