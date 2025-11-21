Former Salford chief lands new job following controversial Red Devils departure

Former Salford COO Claire Bradbury has been appointed as the new CEO of Manchester Basketball, three months after her controversy-littered departure from the Red Devils.

After circa three-and-a-half years working for Premiership Rugby outfit Sale Sharks, Bradbury was appointed as Salford‘s Chief Operating Officer (COO) in October 2024, but vacated the role suddenly back in August.

She had been appointed to head up the commercial arm of the club and tasked with helping the Red Devils to become self-sustaining alongside making them the top-performing club in Super League off the pitch.

Hampered consistently by the club’s financial troubles, which remain ongoing today, Bradbury’s exit from Salford caused a stir: with her letter addressing her resignation including accusations of misogyny towards the Red Devils’ under-fire owners.

Bradbury alleged that members of the ownership group had suggested she sleep with an individual at the RFL in order to help the club’s cause amid their ongoing financial crisis.

The Red Devils responded by stating that a ‘thorough internal investigation’ would take place.

That is the last we have heard on the matter, but now, Bradbury has found herself a new job in a different sport: taking on a new challenge as the CEO of Manchester Basketball.

Former Salford chief Claire Bradbury lands new job following controversial Red Devils departure

Bradbury has enjoyed a career in the sports industry spanning more than 20 years, leading marketing for global running brands Brooks Sports and ASICS prior to her more senior roles in rugby union and league over the last few years.

She now joins a club in Manchester Basketball whose men’s and women’s teams both compete domestically in Super League Basketball, with the men’s side also involved in European competition for the first time this season.

As the franchise announced her appointment as their first-ever CEO, Manchester Basketball’s owner Ben Pierson had plenty of praise for Bradbury.

📰 Manchester Basketball is delighted to announce the appointment of Claire Bradbury as the franchise’s first Chief Executive Officer.https://t.co/sQgavsphYP pic.twitter.com/Cn4ekYxqkN — Manchester Basketball (@mcrbball) November 20, 2025

He said: “Claire joins us at a transformational moment, and I am confident in her ability to help shape what Manchester Basketball becomes.

“She brings not only deep industry experience, but a genuine understanding of this city and its sporting culture.

“With Claire, Dominique (Allen, General Manager), and Pete (Simmons, Head of Media) forming a strong senior leadership team, we’re building something that will last – on the court, in the community, and in the way we run this organisation.

“That will drive the long-term success we’re committed to delivering for Manchester.”