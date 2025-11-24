St Helens young gun makes immediate exit to forge new career outside rugby league

Young St Helens hooker Ciaran Nolan has departed the club permanently with immediate effect, and will leave rugby league behind to pursue a new career in the field of engineering.

Nolan, who turned 20 in June, has spent the last six years with Saints: first joining aged 14 as a scholarship player.

A Rylands Sharks junior, he went on to progress through the youth ranks on Merseyside, winning the title at Academy level in 2023 and then at Reserves level in 2024 – when he started at nine in a Grand Final triumph over Wigan Warriors.

Having stepped up into the first-team squad ahead of 2025, an injury set him back, but Nolan made his Super League debut in August in the colours of Salford.

After joining the financially-stricken Red Devils on a short-term loan, he featured away against Hull FC at the MKM Stadium in Round 21.

Now, Nolan will step away from rugby league at professional level having secured an engineering role.

The 20-year-old steps away from the game having made a total of four appearances at senior level, with three games put on his CV via dual-registration in 2024 as he represented Swinton Lions.

All three of the youngster’s games for Swinton saw him feature off the bench, with his one game for Salford earlier this year seeing him thrust into the halves from the off.

As Super League heavyweights Saints announced Nolan’s departure, he said: “I’m very grateful to have been given the opportunity to represent this club over the last six years.

“I would like to thank all the staff who have supported me during my journey throughout the system and into the first-team, as well as every team-mate that I’ve taken to the field with.

“I’ve made some incredible memories and bonds during my time here, and have worn the jersey with both pride and privilege.

“Thank you for everything.”