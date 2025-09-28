Former Wigan Warriors youngster makes ‘no-brainer’ League 1 switch for 2026 following Championship exit

Ex-Wigan Warriors young gun Cian Tyrer has made a permanent return to Midlands Hurricanes for 2026 following his departure from Championship heavyweights Oldham.

Winger Tyrer – who can also slot in at full-back – is a product of Wigan’s youth system, though departed at the end of the 2020 campaign without registering a first-team appearance.

Snapped up by Newcastle Thunder, Tyrer went on to don a shirt for Rochdale Hornets 46 times before making the move to Oldham ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Ending the year as League 1’s top try-scorer as Sean Long’s side won the third tier title, he dropped down the pecking order at Boundary Park this term and managed just one appearance.

After a brief loan stint back at Rochdale, he ended the campaign out on loan with Midlands, and has now made that move permanent heading into 2026.

In his short time with the club at the back end of this year, Tyrer scored two tries in three appearances for the Hurricanes as they finished fifth on the ladder in League 1.

As his permanent signing was announced, he said: “I really enjoyed my time on loan for the final month of the season and jumped at the chance to make that move permanent.

“From the players to the staff that make the club run, I felt at home from the get go and can’t wait to be a part of the journey.

“Having seen the setup of the club and what they are wanting to build in the years to come, it was a no-brainer to stay at the club to be apart of that.”

Providing all goes to plan, Midlands will form part of a 21-team league next season, with the Championship and League 1 set to merge into one division.

Full details of that merger, including the name of the newly-formed division, are still to be confirmed by the RFL.

