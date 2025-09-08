Christian Wade’s first words as Wigan Warriors exit and next destination confirmed

Christian Wade says ‘it has been an absolute honour to be involved with a great club like Wigan’, with his departure from the Warriors and return to rugby union with Newcastle Red Bulls now confirmed.

Reigning Super League champions Wigan signed veteran Wade back in April, with the conditions that he would join the club once his Premiership Rugby campaign with Gloucester had come to an end in the 15-a-side code.

The 34-year-old has previously tried his hand in American football as well as union, and is the Premiership’s second-highest try-scorer of all-time, only eight tries behind another ex-Warriors man in Chris Ashton on that list.

He eventually joined the Warriors in early June on a deal until the end of the season, and has featured twice at Super League level: against Huddersfield Giants and then Hull FC.

Both of those games saw him notch a try, but both included individual errors, and he has not been seen at first-team level since.

After much speculation over where his future lay, Monday morning saw his next move rubber-stamped in the shape of a return to union and the Premiership with Newcastle Red Bulls.

Previously known as Newcastle Falcons, the North East-based outfit have finished bottom of the Premiership for the last three seasons, but are now on a heavy recruitment drive having been taken over by Red Bull, the globally-known Austrian energy drink brand.

As Wade ‘s signing was announced, he said: “It’s been an absolute honour to be involved with a great club like Wigan Warriors, and they’ve been fantastic with me.

"I've never been someone to shy away from a challenge, I've learnt a lot from the experience and it's a special organisation. Their fans are incredible, more like a football crowd with how tribal they are, and I've been proud to represent them. "Someone told me a stat recently saying I was the oldest ever Wigan Warriors debutant, which is quite an unusual record to hold, but they've been absolutely great with me and I'll take nothing but fond memories away from my time there before arriving in Newcastle in December." Wade will see out the remainder of the Super League season with the Cherry and Whites before around a month's break ahead of him linking up with Red Bulls. Warriors head coach Matt Peet added: "I'd like to thank Christian and his family for everything they've brought to Wigan during his time here. He's been a true professional from day one, with a great attitude and real commitment to the team. "We've really enjoyed having him in the group and we wish him and his family all the very best as he moves on to this exciting new chapter with Newcastle. It is clear to see why he has had such an outstanding career."

