Christian Wade is set to start on the wing for Wigan Warriors in Thursday evening’s reserves game at Castleford Tigers, Love Rugby League can reveal.

The winger only arrived from Premiership outfit Gloucester earlier this week but looks set to be thrust straight into the action.

Wade, 33, scored two tries in his final appearance for Gloucester in their 41-26 home win over Northampton last Saturday but they failed to make the Premiership play-offs.

That signalled the end of his time at Kingsholm and the former Wasps star quickly linked up with Wigan, having signed a short-term contract until the end of the current Super League campaign.

Wade has been pencilled in to start against Castleford tonight.

It will be his first game of rugby league after a distinguished rugby union career and spell in the NFL playing American football.

Moreover, his availability looks set to be a major boost to Warriors boss Matt Peet with Abbas Miski currently sidelined for a couple of months after undergoing knee surgery.

As he showed on Saturday, Wade remains in outstanding physical condition and has lost none of his speed either.

Should be come through tonight’s game unscathed, the prolific finisher could be in line to make his Super League debut for Wigan in their next game away to Huddersfield Giants on Saturday, June 14.

Andy Powell, another former Wasps player, joined Wigan from Sale Sharks in 2013 a three-year deal but made just five appearances and returned to union the following year.

Yet the former back-rower, who played prop for Wigan under Shaun Wane, reckons Wade can succeed in the 13-a-side code.

Powell said: “I think it’s an exciting move. Christian went to America to try his luck in the NFL and has come back to the Premiership with Gloucester where he’s looked happy and has been scoring tries this season.

“He brings flair, speed and great finishing ability on the wing, so I think he’ll pick up the rules of league quite quickly.

“It’s a completely different game, but he’s a powerful little bugger who can break tackles. I’m excited to see what Christian can do.”

In June 2013, Powell made his Wigan debut against Castleford Tigers.

He remembered: “I picked the rules up quite quickly, but it was just the physical demands that were the biggest challenge.

“I was a fit guy, but there was the technical part of going back 10 and the wrestle on the ground.

“I didn’t get a breather in union so I certainly wasn’t going to get one in league!

“But I played my first game against Castleford and then scored a try against Hull FC.

“I was lucky to play against that great Leeds Rhinos side with the likes of Jamie Peacock, Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow.

“I think I did a 28-minute stint against Leeds and Rob said afterwards ‘mate, for a game you’ve only just taken up, you played well and can hold your head up high’.

“Coming from a great man like Rob Burrow, that meant so much to me and I’ll never forget it.”

Wigan went on to win the Challenge Cup and Super League title in 2013, although Powell played in neither final.

“Of course I would’ve liked to have played more,” he admits.

“I was going through some mental health problems as well and I also injured my neck in a tackle with Huddersfield’s Eorl Crabtree and was out for nine months.

“I had plates in my neck and I went downhill after that, but Wigan were absolutely brilliant and really helped me.

“I can say I played for Wigan, albeit for only five games, and I’ve no regrets about going there.

“The bus trips back from Wembley and Old Trafford in 2013 were the best. I made some good friends there who I still speak to now.”